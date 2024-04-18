Maidaan Box Office Collection Week 1: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Shaitaan; Wil It 100Cr In Its Lifetime?

Maidaan vs Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, he has come up with two big releases in 2024 so far. The ator has managed to win millions of hearts with his performance in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan and his recent release Maidaan has also created a massive buzz in the town. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the sports biopic is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneer in revolutionising football in India.

While Maidaan did open to rave reviews and left the audience with a feeling of pride, it has been struggling at the box office since the first day. After an opening day collection of Rs 7.1 (including paid reviews) and a decent opening weekend, Maidaan was seen struggling in the first week. In fact, it also struggled to touch Rs 3 crores on a single day. And while there have been frequent comparisons between Maidaan and Shaitaan, the sports drama has failed to beat the psychological thriller.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan minted Rs 2 crores yesterday (first Wednesday/ day 7) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 27.1 crores. On the other hand, Shaitaan has been over 190% higher collection than Maidaan as it raked in Rs 79.75 crores in week 1. Given the slow response, Maidaan is likely to struggle making Rs 100 crores in its lifetime.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.