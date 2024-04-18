Maidaan Box Office Collection Week 1: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Shaitaan; Wil It 100Cr In Its Lifetime?

Maidaan
vs
Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
Ajay
Devgn
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
he
has
come
up
with
two
big
releases
in
2024
so
far.
The
ator
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts
with
his
performance
in
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan
and
his
recent
release
Maidaan
has
also
created
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
the
sports
biopic
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
a
pioneer
in
revolutionising
football
in
India.
While
Maidaan
did
open
to
rave
reviews
and
left
the
audience
with
a
feeling
of
pride,
it
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
After
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
7.1
(including
paid
reviews)
and
a
decent
opening
weekend,
Maidaan
was
seen
struggling
in
the
first
week.
In
fact,
it
also
struggled
to
touch
Rs
3
crores
on
a
single
day.
And
while
there
have
been
frequent
comparisons
between
Maidaan
and
Shaitaan,
the
sports
drama
has
failed
to
beat
the
psychological
thriller.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
minted
Rs
2
crores
yesterday
(first
Wednesday/
day
7)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
27.1
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Shaitaan
has
been
over
190%
higher
collection
than
Maidaan
as
it
raked
in
Rs
79.75
crores
in
week
1.
Given
the
slow
response,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
struggle
making
Rs
100
crores
in
its
lifetime.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 17:46 [IST]