Maidaan Box Office Day 10 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama To See Growth & Cross Rs 31Cr Mark Today

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's recent release Maidaan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town ever since it was announced. After all, it marks Ajay's first collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biopgraphical drama which also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who played a pioneer role in revolutionizing the game of football in India. It was under his guidance that the Indian team had won two gold medals. And while Maidaan managed to create a massive buzz, it did open to rave reviews with everyone lauding Ajay Devgn's performance as Syed Abdul Rahim. However, despite the positive reviews, Maidaan was seen having a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 7.1 crores (including paid reviews).

Maidaan did see a decent growth during the opening weekend but it was seen struggling at the box office during the first week. And as Maidaan is in the second week, it is trying to hold a steady ground and is likely to see growth during the second weekend. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan minted Rs 1.40 crores yesterday (second Friday/ day 9) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 29.75 crores. Given the trend, Maidaan is expected to show growth during the second weekend and is expected to mint Rs 2-3 crores today (second Saturday/ day 10) and is expected to cross Rs 31 crore mark.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Report:

Maidaan Day 0 (Wednesday Paid Reviews): Rs 2.6 crores

Maidaan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 4.5 crores

Maidaan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 2.75 crores

Maidaan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 5.75 crores

MaidaanDay 4 (First Sunday): Rs 6.4 crores

Maidaan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 1.5 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crores

Maidaan Day 7 (First Wednesday): Rs 2 crores

Maidaan Day 8 (Second Thursday): Rs 1.25 crores

Maidaan Day 9 (Second Friday): Rs 1.40 crores

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan witnessed a box office cash with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While there have been speculations about who will be leading at the box office, BMCM is giving a tough time to Amit Sharma's directorial.