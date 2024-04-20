Maidaan Box Office Day 10 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama To See Growth & Cross Rs 31Cr Mark Today

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn's
recent
release
Maidaan
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
it
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
producer
Boney
Kapoor.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biopgraphical
drama
which
also
stars
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
played
a
pioneer
role
in
revolutionizing
the
game
of
football
in
India.
It
was
under
his
guidance
that
the
Indian
team
had
won
two
gold
medals.
And
while
Maidaan
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz,
it
did
open
to
rave
reviews
with
everyone
lauding
Ajay
Devgn's
performance
as
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
However,
despite
the
positive
reviews,
Maidaan
was
seen
having
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.1
crores
(including
paid
reviews).
Maidaan
did
see
a
decent
growth
during
the
opening
weekend
but
it
was
seen
struggling
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
And
as
Maidaan
is
in
the
second
week,
it
is
trying
to
hold
a
steady
ground
and
is
likely
to
see
growth
during
the
second
weekend.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
minted
Rs
1.40
crores
yesterday
(second
Friday/
day
9)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
29.75
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Maidaan
is
expected
to
show
growth
during
the
second
weekend
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
2-3
crores
today
(second
Saturday/
day
10)
and
is
expected
to
cross
Rs
31
crore
mark.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Maidaan
Day
0
(Wednesday
Paid
Reviews):
Rs
2.6
crores
Maidaan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
4.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
2.75
crores
Maidaan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
5.75
crores
MaidaanDay
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
6.4
crores
Maidaan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
1.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
1.65
crores
Maidaan
Day
7
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
2
crores
Maidaan
Day
8
(Second
Thursday):
Rs
1.25
crores
Maidaan
Day
9
(Second
Friday):
Rs
1.40
crores
Interestingly,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
witnessed
a
box
office
cash
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office,
BMCM
is
giving
a
tough
time
to
Amit
Sharma's
directorial.