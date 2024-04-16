Maidaan Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Earn 1Cr In A Day; Will It Cross 30Cr In Week 1?

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
has
been
among
the
most
talked
about
releases
of
the
year.
Helmed
by
Boney
Kapoor
and
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
the
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
and
was
delayed
for
over
five
years
due
to
COVID
19.
And
now
that
the
sports
biographical
drama
has
hit
the
theatres,
Maidaan
got
impressive
reviews
from
critics
and
audience.
For
the
uninitiated,
Maidaan
narrates
the
life
of
pioneer
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
played
a
key
role
in
revolutionising
football
in
India.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao,
the
movie
has
been
winning
hearts
and
Ajay's
performance
has
left
everyone
in
awe.
However,
despite
all
buzz,
Maidaan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
started
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
7.1
crores
(including
paid
reviews)
and
saw
a
decent
growth
at
the
box
office
during
the
opening
weekend.
However,
the
first
Monday
turned
out
to
be
quite
terrible
for
Maidaan.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk.
Maidaan
saw
a
dip
of
over
76%
in
numbers
and
minted
Rs
1.5
crores
yesterday
(first
Monday/
day
5)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
23.50
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
struggle
at
the
box
office
today
(first
Tuesday/
day
6)
and
is
expected
to
mint
around
Rs
1
crores.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
cross
Rs
30
crores
mark
in
the
first
week.
Maidaan
Day
0
(Wednesday
Paid
Reviews):
Rs
2.6
crores
Maidaan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
4.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
2.75
crores
Maidaan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
5.75
crores
MaidaanDay
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
6.4
crores
Maidaan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
1.5
crores
Interestingly,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
witnessed
a
box
office
cash
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office,
BMCM
is
giving
a
tough
time
to
Amit
Sharma's
directorial.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:29 [IST]