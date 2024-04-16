Maidaan Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Earn 1Cr In A Day; Will It Cross 30Cr In Week 1?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been among the most talked about releases of the year. Helmed by Boney Kapoor and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and was delayed for over five years due to COVID 19. And now that the sports biographical drama has hit the theatres, Maidaan got impressive reviews from critics and audience.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan narrates the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who played a key role in revolutionising football in India. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, the movie has been winning hearts and Ajay's performance has left everyone in awe. However, despite all buzz, Maidaan has been struggling at the box office.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Prediction Day 6:

The movie started with an opening day collection of Rs 7.1 crores (including paid reviews) and saw a decent growth at the box office during the opening weekend. However, the first Monday turned out to be quite terrible for Maidaan. According to a report published in Sacnilk. Maidaan saw a dip of over 76% in numbers and minted Rs 1.5 crores yesterday (first Monday/ day 5) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 23.50 crores.

Given the trends, Maidaan is likely to struggle at the box office today (first Tuesday/ day 6) and is expected to mint around Rs 1 crores. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to cross Rs 30 crores mark in the first week.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Report:

Maidaan Day 0 (Wednesday Paid Reviews): Rs 2.6 crores

Maidaan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 4.5 crores

Maidaan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 2.75 crores

Maidaan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 5.75 crores

MaidaanDay 4 (First Sunday): Rs 6.4 crores

Maidaan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 1.5 crores

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan witnessed a box office cash with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While there have been speculations about who will be leading at the box office, BMCM is giving a tough time to Amit Sharma's directorial.