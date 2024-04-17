Maidaan Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Likely To See Slight Growth As It Inches Towards 30Cr

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn's
recent
release
Maidaan
has
been
making
headlines
for
all
the
right
reasons.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
this
sports
biographical
drama
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
and
took
five
years
to
see
the
light
of
the
day.
Based
on
the
life
of
pioneer
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Maidaan
features
Ajay
bringing
the
football
legend's
story
to
life
on
the
big
screen.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead,
Maidaan
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
critics
and
audience.
While
everyone
was
all
gaga
about
Ajay's
performance,
Maidaan
failed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
despite
stupendous
reviews.
The
movie
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
7.1
crores
on
the
first
day
(including
paid
reviews).
And
while
the
opening
weekend
saw
a
hike,
the
first
Monday
was
a
major
jolt.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
1.5
crores
on
first
Monday
(day
5)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
1.65
crores
yesterday
(first
Tuesday/
day
6)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
movie
to
Rs
25.15
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
see
a
slight
growth
in
the
numbers
today
(first
Wednesday/
day
7.
The
movie
is
expected
to
make
around
Rs
1.5-2
crores
today
at
the
box
office.
However,
it
will
certainly
fail
to
cross
Rs
30
crores
in
the
first
week.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Maidaan
Day
0
(Wednesday
Paid
Reviews):
Rs
2.6
crores
Maidaan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
4.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
2.75
crores
Maidaan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
5.75
crores
MaidaanDay
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
6.4
crores
Maidaan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
1.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
1.65
crores
Interestingly,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
witnessed
a
box
office
cash
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office,
BMCM
is
giving
a
tough
time
to
Amit
Sharma's
directorial.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:29 [IST]