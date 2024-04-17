Maidaan Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Likely To See Slight Growth As It Inches Towards 30Cr

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's recent release Maidaan has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Helmed by Amit Sharma, this sports biographical drama has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and took five years to see the light of the day. Based on the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan features Ajay bringing the football legend's story to life on the big screen.

Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from critics and audience. While everyone was all gaga about Ajay's performance, Maidaan failed to set the box office on fire despite stupendous reviews. The movie managed to rake in Rs 7.1 crores on the first day (including paid reviews). And while the opening weekend saw a hike, the first Monday was a major jolt.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan made a collection of Rs 1.5 crores on first Monday (day 5) followed by a collection of Rs 1.65 crores yesterday (first Tuesday/ day 6) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 25.15 crores. Given the trend, Maidaan is likely to see a slight growth in the numbers today (first Wednesday/ day 7. The movie is expected to make around Rs 1.5-2 crores today at the box office. However, it will certainly fail to cross Rs 30 crores in the first week.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Report:

Maidaan Day 0 (Wednesday Paid Reviews): Rs 2.6 crores

Maidaan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 4.5 crores

Maidaan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 2.75 crores

Maidaan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 5.75 crores

MaidaanDay 4 (First Sunday): Rs 6.4 crores

Maidaan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 1.5 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crores

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan witnessed a box office cash with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While there have been speculations about who will be leading at the box office, BMCM is giving a tough time to Amit Sharma's directorial.