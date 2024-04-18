Maidaan Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Continues To See Hike; Will It Cross 30Cr Today?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Over the years, Bollywood has given us several sports dramas. From Chak De India to Gold, Bollywood's obsession with sports drama has never ended. And now, Ajay Devgn's recently released Maidaan is making headlines as it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Shama, Maidaan happens to be a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim and also featured Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Syed Abdul Rahim happens to be an iconic football coach who was a pioneer in revolutionizing the game in India. It was under his guidance that the Indian football team had won two gold medals between 1952-1962. While the movie has left everyone beaming with pride and in awe of Ajay's performance as Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan has failed to make the box office jingle. In fact, Maidaan has failed to touch the double digit on any single day since release. The movie started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores (including the paid reviews) & did see some hike in collections during the opening weekend.

While the first Monday came with a major jolt, it has been trying to hold a steady ground during the first week. And now, as the movie is in the second week, Maidaan is showing slow but steady growth in the numbers. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan minted Rs 2 crores yesterday (first Wednesday / day 7) which took the overall collections of the film to Rs 27.1 crores. Given the trends, Maidaan is likely to see continuous growth in the numbers today (second Thursday / day 8) and is likely to mint Rs 2-2.5 crores as it inches towards Rs 30 crores mark. With Ekta Kapoor's LSD2 releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to survive this competition.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Report:

Maidaan Day 0 (Wednesday Paid Reviews): Rs 2.6 crores

Maidaan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 4.5 crores

Maidaan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 2.75 crores

Maidaan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 5.75 crores

MaidaanDay 4 (First Sunday): Rs 6.4 crores

Maidaan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 1.5 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Wednesday): Rs 2 crores

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan witnessed a box office cash with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While there have been speculations about who will be leading at the box office, BMCM is giving a tough time to Amit Sharma's directorial.