Maidaan Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Continues To See Hike; Will It Cross 30Cr Today?

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8
Prediction:
Over
the
years,
Bollywood
has
given
us
several
sports
dramas.
From
Chak
De
India
to
Gold,
Bollywood's
obsession
with
sports
drama
has
never
ended.
And
now,
Ajay
Devgn's
recently
released
Maidaan
is
making
headlines
as
it
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor
and
directed
by
Amit
Shama,
Maidaan
happens
to
be
a
biopic
on
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
and
also
featured
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead.
For
the
uninitiated,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
happens
to
be
an
iconic
football
coach
who
was
a
pioneer
in
revolutionizing
the
game
in
India.
It
was
under
his
guidance
that
the
Indian
football
team
had
won
two
gold
medals
between
1952-1962.
While
the
movie
has
left
everyone
beaming
with
pride
and
in
awe
of
Ajay's
performance
as
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Maidaan
has
failed
to
make
the
box
office
jingle.
In
fact,
Maidaan
has
failed
to
touch
the
double
digit
on
any
single
day
since
release.
The
movie
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
crores
(including
the
paid
reviews)
&
did
see
some
hike
in
collections
during
the
opening
weekend.
While
the
first
Monday
came
with
a
major
jolt,
it
has
been
trying
to
hold
a
steady
ground
during
the
first
week.
And
now,
as
the
movie
is
in
the
second
week,
Maidaan
is
showing
slow
but
steady
growth
in
the
numbers.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
minted
Rs
2
crores
yesterday
(first
Wednesday
/
day
7)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
film
to
Rs
27.1
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
see
continuous
growth
in
the
numbers
today
(second
Thursday
/
day
8)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
2-2.5
crores
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
30
crores
mark.
With
Ekta
Kapoor's
LSD2
releasing
tomorrow,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
survive
this
competition.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Maidaan
Day
0
(Wednesday
Paid
Reviews):
Rs
2.6
crores
Maidaan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
4.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
2.75
crores
Maidaan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
5.75
crores
MaidaanDay
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
6.4
crores
Maidaan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
1.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
1.65
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
2
crores
Interestingly,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
witnessed
a
box
office
cash
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office,
BMCM
is
giving
a
tough
time
to
Amit
Sharma's
directorial.