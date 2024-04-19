Maidaan Box Office Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn’s Football Saga Inch Towards 30Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn is one of the most phenomenal actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. Over the years, he has given several iconic hits across the genre. Interestingly, the year 2024 has turned out to be quite happening for him. While his first release of the year Shaitaan, which helmed by Vikas Bahl and also featured R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead, was a massive hit among the fans, his recent release is also making headlines.

We are talking about Maidaan which happens to be a sports biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who played a key role in revolutionising football in India. The football saga has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics and Ajay's performance left everyone in awe. However, Maidaan has been struggling at the box office despite a positive world of mouth. The movie raked in Rs 7.1 crores on day one (including paid reviews) and has failed to touch double digits on any day at the box office.

And now that Maidaan is in the second week, the struggle continues as it is finding it difficult to touch Rs 2 crores mark. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan minted Rs 1.09 crores yesterday (second Thursday/ day 8) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 28.19 crores. Given the trend, Maidaan is likely to earn Rs 1 crore today (second Friday/ day 9) and it will be inching towards Rs 30 crores ahead of the second weekend.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Report:

Maidaan Day 0 (Wednesday Paid Reviews): Rs 2.6 crores

Maidaan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 4.5 crores

Maidaan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 2.75 crores

Maidaan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 5.75 crores

MaidaanDay 4 (First Sunday): Rs 6.4 crores

Maidaan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 1.5 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crores

Maidaan Day 6 (First Wednesday): Rs 1.09 crores

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan witnessed a box office cash with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While there have been speculations about who will be leading at the box office, BMCM is giving a tough time to Amit Sharma's directorial. On the other hand, it will also be facing a competition from Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) which is hitting the theatres today. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan can remain unfazed by this competition.