Maidaan Box Office Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn’s Football Saga Inch Towards 30Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
of
the
most
phenomenal
actors
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Over
the
years,
he
has
given
several
iconic
hits
across
the
genre.
Interestingly,
the
year
2024
has
turned
out
to
be
quite
happening
for
him.
While
his
first
release
of
the
year
Shaitaan,
which
helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl
and
also
featured
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead,
was
a
massive
hit
among
the
fans,
his
recent
release
is
also
making
headlines.
We
are
talking
about
Maidaan
which
happens
to
be
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
played
a
key
role
in
revolutionising
football
in
India.
The
football
saga
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
and
Ajay's
performance
left
everyone
in
awe.
However,
Maidaan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
despite
a
positive
world
of
mouth.
The
movie
raked
in
Rs
7.1
crores
on
day
one
(including
paid
reviews)
and
has
failed
to
touch
double
digits
on
any
day
at
the
box
office.
And
now
that
Maidaan
is
in
the
second
week,
the
struggle
continues
as
it
is
finding
it
difficult
to
touch
Rs
2
crores
mark.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
minted
Rs
1.09
crores
yesterday
(second
Thursday/
day
8)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
28.19
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
earn
Rs
1
crore
today
(second
Friday/
day
9)
and
it
will
be
inching
towards
Rs
30
crores
ahead
of
the
second
weekend.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Maidaan
Day
0
(Wednesday
Paid
Reviews):
Rs
2.6
crores
Maidaan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
4.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
2.75
crores
Maidaan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
5.75
crores
MaidaanDay
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
6.4
crores
Maidaan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
1.5
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
1.65
crores
Maidaan
Day
6
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
1.09
crores
Interestingly,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
witnessed
a
box
office
cash
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office,
BMCM
is
giving
a
tough
time
to
Amit
Sharma's
directorial.
On
the
other
hand,
it
will
also
be
facing
a
competition
from
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
(LSD
2)
which
is
hitting
the
theatres
today.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
can
remain
unfazed
by
this
competition.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 8:24 [IST]