Maidaan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama

Maidaan
Hit
or
Flop:
Ajay
Devgn
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
these
days.
After
the
phenomenal
success
of
Shaitaan,
also
featuring
R
Madhavan
&
Jyotika,
Ajay
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
second
release
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Amit
Sharma
directorial
Midaan
which
happens
to
be
a
sports
drama
and
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead.
To
note,
Maidaan
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
Priyamani.
Needless
to
say,
Maidaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
and
the
teaser,
trailer
have
got
the
audience
excited
for
this
sports
biographical
drama
which
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
football
team
won
two
gold
medals..
Interestingly,
as
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Maidaan,
speculations
have
been
rife
about
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
As
Maidaan
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office,
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
whether
it
will
be
a
hit
or
flop,
its
budget,
collection
and
more.
Maidaan
Budget
This
Amit
Sharma
directorial,
which
has
been
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
has
been
creating
ripples
ever
since
it
was
announced
owing
to
its
stellar
cast.
According
to
meida
reports,
Maidaan
is
made
with
a
budget
of
approximately
Rs
100
crores
and
is
shot
in
Mumbai,
Kolkata,
Jakarta,
Delhi,
Rome,
etc.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
So
far,
there
has
been
a
massive
buzz
about
Maidaan
making
an
opening
day
collection
of
approximately
Rs
10-12
crores.
In
fact,
the
sports
biographical
drama
made
a
collection
of
Rs
37.4
lakhs
from
the
advance
booking
for
the
first
day.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Records
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
facing
a
competition
from
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
is
also
hitting
the
screens
on
Eid.
However,
with
a
reported
collection
of
Rs
10-12
crores
approximately
on
the
opening
day,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
become
the
third
highest
opener
of
2024
after
Fighter
and
Shaitaan.
Maidaan
Hit
or
Flop?
To
note,
Maidaan
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
critics
so
far
and
the
critics
has
been
in
awe
of
Ajay's
performance,
Amit's
direction
and
the
plot
of
the
film.
Everything
about
this
sports
biographical
drama
has
left
the
critics
mighty
impressed.
While
Maidaan
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
and
is
likely
to
see
a
jump
in
numbers
in
the
coming
days,
it
needs
to
surpass
its
budget
to
be
a
true
box
office
hit.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 8:22 [IST]