Maidaan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama

Maidaan Hit or Flop: Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After the phenomenal success of Shaitaan, also featuring R Madhavan & Jyotika, Ajay is now gearing up for the second release of the year. We are talking about Amit Sharma directorial Midaan which happens to be a sports drama and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead. To note, Maidaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Priyamani.

Needless to say, Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the teaser, trailer have got the audience excited for this sports biographical drama which is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance the Indian football team won two gold medals.. Interestingly, as everyone is looking forward to the release of Maidaan, speculations have been rife about how it will fare at the box office. As Maidaan is expected to have a decent start at the box office, there have been endless speculations about whether it will be a hit or flop, its budget, collection and more.

Maidaan Budget

This Amit Sharma directorial, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, has been creating ripples ever since it was announced owing to its stellar cast. According to meida reports, Maidaan is made with a budget of approximately Rs 100 crores and is shot in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jakarta, Delhi, Rome, etc.

Maidaan Box Office Collection

So far, there has been a massive buzz about Maidaan making an opening day collection of approximately Rs 10-12 crores. In fact, the sports biographical drama made a collection of Rs 37.4 lakhs from the advance booking for the first day.

Maidaan Box Office Records

To note, Maidaan will be facing a competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is also hitting the screens on Eid. However, with a reported collection of Rs 10-12 crores approximately on the opening day, Maidaan is likely to become the third highest opener of 2024 after Fighter and Shaitaan.

Maidaan Hit or Flop?

To note, Maidaan has opened to rave reviews from the critics so far and the critics has been in awe of Ajay's performance, Amit's direction and the plot of the film. Everything about this sports biographical drama has left the critics mighty impressed. While Maidaan is expected to have a decent start at the box office and is likely to see a jump in numbers in the coming days, it needs to surpass its budget to be a true box office hit. It will be interesting to see how it will fare at the box office in the coming days.