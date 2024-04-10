Maidaan Vs BMCM: 9 Times Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar Locked Horns At Box Office; HERE’s Who Won

Ajay
Devgn
Vs
Akshay
Kumar
Box
Office
Clashes:
Bollywood
is
all
set
to
witness
one
of
the
highly-anticipated
box-office
clashes
of
this
year
as
Ajay
Devgn
and
Akshay
Kumar
are
all
set
to
lock
horns
in
cinemas
tomorrow.
As
Maidaan
vs
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
clash
is
set
to
take
place
tomorrow,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
times
when
the
two
Bollywood
actors
locked
horns
in
cinemas.
9
Times
Ajay
Devgn
Vs
Akshay
Kumar
Clashed
At
The
Box
Office:
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Ajay
Devgn's
much-awaited
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
high-octane
masala
actioner
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
are
all
set
to
take
the
box
office
by
storm
tomorrow.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Maidaan's
advance
booking
report
for
opening
day
is
much
lesser
than
Akshay's
film.
The
report
further
adds
that
Maidaan
has
sold
over
16,304
tickets,
raking
in
an
estimated
collection
of
Rs
37.8
lakhs
(without
block
seats),
while
BMCM
has
sold
over
43k
tickets
and
earned
around
Rs
1.1
crores
(without
blocked
tickets)
for
its
day
1.
Last
year,
Ajay
Devgn,
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Rakul
Preet
Singh
starrer
Thank
God
and
Akshay
Kumar,
Jacqueline
Fernandez
and
Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
Ram
Setu.
While
both
the
films
were
commercial
failures,
Akshay's
film
did
better
business
than
the
other
one.
Thank
God
collected
Rs
48.92
cr
at
the
worldwide
box
office,
while
Ram
Setu
grossed
Rs
93
cr
globally.
From
then
to
now,
you’ve
been
an
amazing
co-star
and
part
of
my
journey.
Wishing
you
a
very
happy
birthday
@ajaydevgn.
May
you
keep
growing
from
strength
to
strength.
Much
love
🤗
Back
in
2010,
Ajay's
comedy
flick
with
Rohit
Shetty,
Golmaal
3,
beat
Akshay
Kumar-Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
starrer
Action
Replayy.
Golmaal
3
minted
Rs
106.34
cr
in
India
and
Action
Replayy's
total
collection
was
Rs
48
cr.
Toonpur
Ka
Superhero
Vs
Tees
Maar
Khan
In
the
same
year,
Akshay
Kumar-Katrina
Kaif's
Tees
Maar
Khan
and
Ajay-Kajol's
Toonpur
Ka
Superhero
released
on
the
same
day.
Ajay's
film
was
a
box
office
debacle,
while
Akshay's
movie
was
a
semi-hit.
All
The
Best
Vs
Blue
In
2009,
Akshay's
Blue
was
defeated
by
Ajay's
comedy-entertainer,
All
The
Best,
by
a
huge
margin.
Blue
did
a
business
of
Rs
52
crore
in
India,
while
All
The
Best
raked
in
around
Rs
61
crores
at
the
domestic
box
office.
Raincoat
Vs
Ab
Tumhare
Hawale
Watan
Saathiyo
While
Akshay
Kumar
won
the
clash
against
Ajay
Devgn's
Raincoat,
both
the
films
were
actually
disastrous
at
the
box
office
in
2004.
ATHWS's
total
box
office
collection
was
Rs
19.16
cr,
Raincoat
had
managed
to
collect
around
Rs
4.88
crores
reportedly.
Deewane
Vs
Dhadkan
After
a
couple
of
losses
in
a
row,
Akki
won
a
box
office
clash
with
Dhadkan
against
Devgn's
Deewane
in
2000.
While
Dhadkan
was
a
family
entertainer
and
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
14.02
cr
(nett),
Deewane
was
a
flop.
Raju
Chacha
Vs
Khiladi
420
Later
in
the
same
year,
when
Akki
and
Devgn
again
clashed,
both
of
their
films
tanked
at
the
box
office.
However,
Devgn's
film
did
better
business.
Khiladi
420
had
managed
to
collect
Rs
10.2
cr,
Raju
Chacha
minted
around
Rs
20.92
cr.
Pyaar
Toh
Hona
Hi
Tha
Vs
Angaaray
In
1998,
Ajay-Kajol's
Pyaar
Toh
Hona
Hi
Tha
won
by
a
huge
margin
after
Akshay
Kumar's
Angaaray
tanked
at
the
box
office.