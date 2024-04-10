Maidaan Vs BMCM: 9 Times Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar Locked Horns At Box Office; HERE’s Who Won

Ajay Devgn Vs Akshay Kumar Box Office Clashes: Bollywood is all set to witness one of the highly-anticipated box-office clashes of this year as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are all set to lock horns in cinemas tomorrow. As Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash is set to take place tomorrow, let's take a look at the times when the two Bollywood actors locked horns in cinemas.

9 Times Ajay Devgn Vs Akshay Kumar Clashed At The Box Office: (H2)

Maidaan Vs BMCM

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited biographical sports-drama Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's high-octane masala actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are all set to take the box office by storm tomorrow. According to a report published by Sacnilk, Maidaan's advance booking report for opening day is much lesser than Akshay's film.

The report further adds that Maidaan has sold over 16,304 tickets, raking in an estimated collection of Rs 37.8 lakhs (without block seats), while BMCM has sold over 43k tickets and earned around Rs 1.1 crores (without blocked tickets) for its day 1.

Thank God Vs Ram Setu

Last year, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Ram Setu. While both the films were commercial failures, Akshay's film did better business than the other one. Thank God collected Rs 48.92 cr at the worldwide box office, while Ram Setu grossed Rs 93 cr globally.

From then to now, you’ve been an amazing co-star and part of my journey. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. May you keep growing from strength to strength. Much love 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ihx1NmQTWS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2021

Golmaal 3 Vs Action Replayy

Back in 2010, Ajay's comedy flick with Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 3, beat Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Action Replayy. Golmaal 3 minted Rs 106.34 cr in India and Action Replayy's total collection was Rs 48 cr.

Toonpur Ka Superhero Vs Tees Maar Khan

In the same year, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Tees Maar Khan and Ajay-Kajol's Toonpur Ka Superhero released on the same day. Ajay's film was a box office debacle, while Akshay's movie was a semi-hit.

All The Best Vs Blue

In 2009, Akshay's Blue was defeated by Ajay's comedy-entertainer, All The Best, by a huge margin. Blue did a business of Rs 52 crore in India, while All The Best raked in around Rs 61 crores at the domestic box office.

Raincoat Vs Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo

While Akshay Kumar won the clash against Ajay Devgn's Raincoat, both the films were actually disastrous at the box office in 2004. ATHWS's total box office collection was Rs 19.16 cr, Raincoat had managed to collect around Rs 4.88 crores reportedly.

Deewane Vs Dhadkan

After a couple of losses in a row, Akki won a box office clash with Dhadkan against Devgn's Deewane in 2000. While Dhadkan was a family entertainer and managed to rake in Rs 14.02 cr (nett), Deewane was a flop.

Raju Chacha Vs Khiladi 420

Later in the same year, when Akki and Devgn again clashed, both of their films tanked at the box office. However, Devgn's film did better business. Khiladi 420 had managed to collect Rs 10.2 cr, Raju Chacha minted around Rs 20.92 cr.

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha Vs Angaaray

In 1998, Ajay-Kajol's Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha won by a huge margin after Akshay Kumar's Angaaray tanked at the box office.