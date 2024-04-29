Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay's Sports-Drama Takes LEAD Over Akshay's Film On 3rd Sunday

Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18:
Bollywood
superstars
Ajay
Devgn
and
Akshay
Kumar
locked
horns
with
their
respective
Eid
releases,
Maidaan
Vs
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
Unfortunately,
both
the
films
tanked
at
the
box
office.
Amid
much
anticipation,
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
sports-drama,
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
hit
cinemas
on
11th
April
2024.
While
both
the
biggies
have
been
stuggling
to
pull
audiences
to
theatres,
Maidaan
performed
better
than
BMCM
on
its
3rd
Sunday
in
cinemas.
Read
on...
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Clash
Both
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
an
underwhelming
opening
in
cinemas
on
day
1.
Made
on
a
whopping
budget
of
Rs
350
crores,
Devgn's
Maidaan
-
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
-
is
based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
football
legend
Ayed
Abdul
Rahim.
On
the
other
hand,
Akshay-Tiger's
BMCM
is
an
action-packed
masala
entertainer
with
a
staggering
budget
of
Rs
250
crores.
In
the
film,
Akshay-Tiger
play
the
role
of
Indian
army
officers
who
embark
on
a
deadly
mission
to
fight
against
India's
most
dangesrous
enemy,
played
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
The
actioner
is
helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar.
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18
Report
Ajay
starrer
Maidaan
had
collected
Rs
7.1
crores
(including
Rs
2.6
cr
earned
from
the
paid
reviews
conducted
on
the
previous
day
if
its
official
release
date),
while
Akki-Tiger's
film
raked
in
Rs
15.65
crores
(Hindi
-
15.5
cr;
Tamil
-
0.08
cr;
Telugu
-
0.05
cr;
Kannada
-
0.01
cr;
Malayalam
-
0.01
cr).
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
Maidaan
minted
around
an
estimated
amount
of
Rs
1.90
cr
on
its
3rd
Sunday,
while
BMCM
raked
in
Rs
1.10
cr
(early
estimates)