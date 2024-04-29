Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay's Sports-Drama Takes LEAD Over Akshay's Film On 3rd Sunday

Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 18: Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar locked horns with their respective Eid releases, Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Unfortunately, both the films tanked at the box office. Amid much anticipation, Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama, Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit cinemas on 11th April 2024. While both the biggies have been stuggling to pull audiences to theatres, Maidaan performed better than BMCM on its 3rd Sunday in cinemas. Read on...

Maidaan Vs BMCM Clash

Both Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an underwhelming opening in cinemas on day 1. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores, Devgn's Maidaan - directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma - is based on the illustrious life of the football legend Ayed Abdul Rahim.

On the other hand, Akshay-Tiger's BMCM is an action-packed masala entertainer with a staggering budget of Rs 250 crores. In the film, Akshay-Tiger play the role of Indian army officers who embark on a deadly mission to fight against India's most dangesrous enemy, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actioner is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 18 Report

Ajay starrer Maidaan had collected Rs 7.1 crores (including Rs 2.6 cr earned from the paid reviews conducted on the previous day if its official release date), while Akki-Tiger's film raked in Rs 15.65 crores (Hindi - 15.5 cr; Tamil - 0.08 cr; Telugu - 0.05 cr; Kannada - 0.01 cr; Malayalam - 0.01 cr).

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Maidaan minted around an estimated amount of Rs 1.90 cr on its 3rd Sunday, while BMCM raked in Rs 1.10 cr (early estimates)

Maidaan's total box office collection is now estimated to be around Rs 42.75 crores. Meanhwile, the total estimated collection of BMCM now stands at Rs 60.65 crores in 18 days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 15.30% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 28, 2024 and Maidaan had an occupancy of 22.07% in the Hindi belt.