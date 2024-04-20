Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Falls Way Behind The Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Maidaan
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
opened
to
a
box
office
collection
of
Rs
7.1
crores,
out
of
which
Rs
2.6
cr
came
from
paid
reviews
conducted
on
the
previous
day.
The
sports-drama
raked
in
around
Rs
27.1
crores
in
7
days.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
film
minted
around
Rs
1.45
cr
on
its
2nd
Friday.
Now,
the
total
estimated
9-day
box
office
nett
collection
stands
at
Rs
29.8
CRORES!
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
On
the
other
hand,
Akki-Tiger's
BMCM
collected
Rs
48.25
crores
in
its
1st
week
in
all
languages.
On
its
day
1,
the
film
had
raked
in
Rs
15.65
crores.
As
per
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
the
action-entertainer
minted
around
Rs
1.4
cr
on
its
2nd
Friday
in
cinemas,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
51.3
CRORES
(Hindi
-
₹50.65
cr;
Tamil
-
₹0.35
cr;
Telugu
-
₹0.28
cr;
Malayalam
-
₹0.01
cr;
Kannada
-
₹0.01
cr)
in
9
days.
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Report
Despite
of
both
the
films
struggling
to
rake
in
moolah,
BMCM
has
managed
to
stay
ahead
of
the
Ajay
Devgn
starrer.
The
box
office
numbers
are
expected
to
show
an
upward
trend
during
the
weekend.
As
per
reports,
Maidaan
had
an
overall
12.17%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday
(April
19),
whole
BMCM
witnessed
an
overall
Hindi
occupancy
of
9.49%
on
day
9.
BMCM
is
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
features
Akshay
and
Tiger
as
dedicated
Indian
army
officers
who
are
on
a
mission
ot
fight
against
India's
most
dangerous
villain.
The
film
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chhillar.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 21:03 [IST]