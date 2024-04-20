Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Falls Way Behind The Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar locked horns at the box office for the 9th time with the much-anticipated Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash. Both the films hit cinemas on Eid 2024, April 11. While Ajay's film is a biographical sports-drama based on true incidents, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is an out-and-out masala action-entertainer. Both the films are struggling to pull audiences to theatres. However, BMCM is running ahead of Maidaan in terms of box office numbers. Check it out -

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 9

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan opened to a box office collection of Rs 7.1 crores, out of which Rs 2.6 cr came from paid reviews conducted on the previous day. The sports-drama raked in around Rs 27.1 crores in 7 days.

According to Sacnilk, the film minted around Rs 1.45 cr on its 2nd Friday. Now, the total estimated 9-day box office nett collection stands at Rs 29.8 CRORES!

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9

On the other hand, Akki-Tiger's BMCM collected Rs 48.25 crores in its 1st week in all languages. On its day 1, the film had raked in Rs 15.65 crores.

As per the latest Sacnilk report, the action-entertainer minted around Rs 1.4 cr on its 2nd Friday in cinemas, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 51.3 CRORES (Hindi - ₹50.65 cr; Tamil - ₹0.35 cr; Telugu - ₹0.28 cr; Malayalam - ₹0.01 cr; Kannada - ₹0.01 cr) in 9 days.

Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9 Report

Despite of both the films struggling to rake in moolah, BMCM has managed to stay ahead of the Ajay Devgn starrer. The box office numbers are expected to show an upward trend during the weekend.

As per reports, Maidaan had an overall 12.17% Hindi occupancy on Friday (April 19), whole BMCM witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.49% on day 9.

About Maidaan & BMCM:

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is based on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Devgn plays the titular role, while Priyamani and Gajraj Rao are seen in pivotal characters.

Maidaan Release: Who Was Abdul Syed Rahim? All About Football Coach Who Inspired Ajay Devgn's Character

BMCM is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Akshay and Tiger as dedicated Indian army officers who are on a mission ot fight against India's most dangerous villain. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.