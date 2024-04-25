Maidaan Vs BMCM Clash: Bollywood Suffers XXX Cr Loss On A Single Friday? HERE's What We Know

Maidaan Vs BMCM Clash: After a blockbuster and successful 2023, Bollywood has been witnessing a dry spell lately at the box office. With the much-talked-about Maidaan Vs BMCM clash, the Hindi film industry has apparently suffered a whopping multi-crore loss after both the films tanked at the box office. Read on...

Maidaan Vs BMCM On Eid 2024

Superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar locked horns at the box office with their much-anticipated releases, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan respectively on Eid 2024. Both the films hit cinemas on 11th April 2024 and had an underwhelming opening. Both Maidaan and BMCM has been struggling to pull audiences to theatres since day 1.

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is bioghraphical sports-drama based on the life of the football legend Ayed Abdul Rahim. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zadar, is a high-octane masala action-entertainer.

Bollywood Suffers Multi-Crore Loss Over Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Clash

According to The Indian Express, a trade critic, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Bollywood suffered a massive loss of whopping Rs 250 CRORES on a single Friday due to Maidaan Vs BMCM clash.

"It was the worst week in the history of Bollywood, where it lost Rs 250 cr on a single Friday," the critic informed the daily.

"Maidaan's budget was Rs 250 cr, while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was mounted at Rs 350 cr. The makers of BMCM are hoping for a rebate from the UK government to scale down the losses, but the overall number would still be in that range- with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan having a bigger share of loss," the critic added.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores, the total collection of BMCM currently stands at Rs 57.65 crores, as per Sacnilk. On the other hand, Maidaan has raked in around Rs 45 crores so far, while the budget of the sports-drama is said to be Rs 250 crores.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, the whopping fees of the actors are also to be blamed for the current dry spell in Bollywood. He stated, "Akshay Kumar charges Rs100 cr plus, and the entire business of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will stop at Rs 60 cr. So, what is he charging Rs 100 cr for? Tiger Shroff charged some Rs 35-40 cr for this film. For what?! The first day collections of Maidaan were Rs 4.5 cr!"

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan scripted History with Pathaan making a business of over Rs 550 crores nett in the Hindi belt. SRK single handedly contributed more than 60% of the first quarter business last year.

In 2024, the total box office collection of the first 3 months is said to be around Rs 700 crores which came from over a dozen Hindi films, while the collection in the second quarter appears to be disastrous.