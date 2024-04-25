Maidaan Vs BMCM Clash: Bollywood Suffers XXX Cr Loss On A Single Friday? HERE's What We Know

Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Clash:
After
a
blockbuster
and
successful
2023,
Bollywood
has
been
witnessing
a
dry
spell
lately
at
the
box
office.
With
the
much-talked-about
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
clash,
the
Hindi
film
industry
has
apparently
suffered
a
whopping
multi-crore
loss
after
both
the
films
tanked
at
the
box
office.
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
On
Eid
2024
Superstars
Ajay
Devgn
and
Akshay
Kumar
locked
horns
at
the
box
office
with
their
much-anticipated
releases,
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
respectively
on
Eid
2024.
Both
the
films
hit
cinemas
on
11th
April
2024
and
had
an
underwhelming
opening.
Both
Maidaan
and
BMCM
has
been
struggling
to
pull
audiences
to
theatres
since
day
1.
Maidaan,
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma,
is
bioghraphical
sports-drama
based
on
the
life
of
the
football
legend
Ayed
Abdul
Rahim.
On
the
other
hand,
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zadar,
is
a
high-octane
masala
action-entertainer.
Bollywood
Suffers
Multi-Crore
Loss
Over
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
Box
Office
Clash
According
to
The
Indian
Express,
a
trade
critic,
on
the
condition
of
anonymity,
revealed
that
Bollywood
suffered
a
massive
loss
of
whopping
Rs
250
CRORES
on
a
single
Friday
due
to
Maidaan
Vs
BMCM
clash.
"It
was
the
worst
week
in
the
history
of
Bollywood,
where
it
lost
Rs
250
cr
on
a
single
Friday,"
the
critic
informed
the
daily.
"Maidaan's
budget
was
Rs
250
cr,
while
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
mounted
at
Rs
350
cr.
The
makers
of
BMCM
are
hoping
for
a
rebate
from
the
UK
government
to
scale
down
the
losses,
but
the
overall
number
would
still
be
in
that
range-
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
having
a
bigger
share
of
loss,"
the
critic
added.
Made
on
a
whopping
budget
of
Rs
350
crores,
the
total
collection
of
BMCM
currently
stands
at
Rs
57.65
crores,
as
per
Sacnilk.
On
the
other
hand,
Maidaan
has
raked
in
around
Rs
45
crores
so
far,
while
the
budget
of
the
sports-drama
is
said
to
be
Rs
250
crores.
According
to
trade
analyst
Komal
Nahta,
the
whopping
fees
of
the
actors
are
also
to
be
blamed
for
the
current
dry
spell
in
Bollywood.
He
stated,
"Akshay
Kumar
charges
Rs100
cr
plus,
and
the
entire
business
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
stop
at
Rs
60
cr.
So,
what
is
he
charging
Rs
100
cr
for?
Tiger
Shroff
charged
some
Rs
35-40
cr
for
this
film.
For
what?!
The
first
day
collections
of
Maidaan
were
Rs
4.5
cr!"
Last
year,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
scripted
History
with
Pathaan
making
a
business
of
over
Rs
550
crores
nett
in
the
Hindi
belt.
SRK
single
handedly
contributed
more
than
60%
of
the
first
quarter
business
last
year.
In
2024,
the
total
box
office
collection
of
the
first
3
months
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
700
crores
which
came
from
over
a
dozen
Hindi
films,
while
the
collection
in
the
second
quarter
appears
to
be
disastrous.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 17:17 [IST]