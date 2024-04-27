Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush's Film Sees Decent Opening; Earns MORE Than LSD 2, Do Aur Do Pyaar

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
Actor
Aayush
Sharma,
who's
married
to
Salman
Khan's
sister
Arpita
Khan
Sharma,
went
all
out
to
promote
his
latest
actioner,
Ruslaan.
The
film
hit
cinemas
yesterday
(April
26)
and
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
audiences
and
criticsalike.
The
film
kickstarted
on
a
decent
note,
however,
it
performed
better
than
what
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
did
at
the
box
office
on
their
opening
day.
Ruslaan
Cast
&
Plot
Deets
Directed
by
Karan
Butani
and
K.K.
Radhamohan,
Ruslaan
stars
Aayush
Sharma
in
the
titular
role.
The
actioner
also
features
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa
as
the
leading
lady,
Jagapathy
Babu
and
Vidyya
Malvade
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
movie
revolves
aorund
the
story
of
Ruslaan
whose
terrorist
father
gets
killed
in
an
encounter.
Ruslaan's
only
dream
is
to
become
the
country
as
people
should
not
say
that
'terrorist
ka
beta,
terrorist
hi
banega'.
However,
his
life
takes
a
shocking
turn
and
he
ends
up
getting
the
tag
of
a
terrorist.
The
actioner
had
an
overall
6.42%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday,
April
26.
Aayush's
film
witnessed
5.01%
occupancy
in
morning
shows,
7%
in
afternoon
shows,
6.14%
Hindi
occupancy
in
evening
shows
and
7.54%
occupancy
in
night
shows
Ruslaan
Performs
Better
Than
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
&
LSD
2
While
Ruslaan's
openign
day
collection
iis
underwhelming,
it
managed
to
earn
more
than
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
had
raked
in
Rs
55
lakhs,
while
LSD
2's
day
1
collection
was
Rs
15
lakhs.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:32 [IST]