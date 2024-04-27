Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush's Film Sees Decent Opening; Earns MORE Than LSD 2, Do Aur Do Pyaar

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Actor Aayush Sharma, who's married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, went all out to promote his latest actioner, Ruslaan. The film hit cinemas yesterday (April 26) and opened to mixed reviews from audiences and criticsalike. The film kickstarted on a decent note, however, it performed better than what Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 did at the box office on their opening day.

Ruslaan Cast & Plot Deets

Directed by Karan Butani and K.K. Radhamohan, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma in the titular role. The actioner also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa as the leading lady, Jagapathy Babu and Vidyya Malvade among others in prominent roles.

The movie revolves aorund the story of Ruslaan whose terrorist father gets killed in an encounter. Ruslaan's only dream is to become only dream is to serve the country as people should not say that 'terrorist ka beta, terrorist hi banega'. However, his life takes a shocking turn and he ends up getting the tag of a terrorist.

Ruslaan Opening Day Box Office Collection

The Aayush Sharma starrer opened on a decent note at the box office. According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, Ruslaan collected Rs 60 lakhs (early estimates) on the opening day.

The actioner had an overall 6.42% Hindi occupancy on Friday, April 26. Aayush's film witnessed 5.01% occupancy in morning shows, 7% in afternoon shows, 6.14% Hindi occupancy in evening shows and 7.54% occupancy in night shows

Ruslaan Performs Better Than Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2

While Ruslaan's openign day collection iis underwhelming, it managed to earn more than Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Do Aur Do Pyaar had raked in Rs 55 lakhs, while LSD 2's day 1 collection was Rs 15 lakhs.