Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Entertainer To Have A Decent Start

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Prediction: Salman Khan's brother in law Aayush Sharma has been a popular actor in the industry. The actor made his debut with the 2018 release Loveyatri and managed to leave a mark with his acting prowess in the 2021 release Antim: The Final Truth which also featured Salman Khan in the lead. And now, three years later, Aayush is making headlines once again and this time for his recent release Ruslaan

Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, Ruslaan happens to be an action entertainer and also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in the lead. The movie has managed to create a substantial buzz among the fans and the first look poster and trailer has left the audience wanting for more. And now that Ruslaan has finally hit the screens today, there have been speculations about the movie's box office performance.

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Reportedly, Ruslaan is expected to have a decent start at the box office. According to a report published in Box Office Reviewz, Ruslaan is expected to mint around Rs 2-3 crores on the opening day. However, the official numbers are yet to be out.

To note, Ruslaan is facing a box office competition from Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar. It will be interesting to see if Ruslaan will be able to overshadow LSD 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar or will fail to create a magic onscreen.

Talking about Ruslaan, Aayush stated that the movie is a high octane action entertainer which is backed with emotions, romance and patriotism packed in right proportions. "There's a lot of entertainment and drama to be offered. Also, it's a film that can be watched by every age group," he added