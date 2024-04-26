Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Entertainer To Have A Decent Start

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Salman
Khan's
brother
in
law
Aayush
Sharma
has
been
a
popular
actor
in
the
industry.
The
actor
made
his
debut
with
the
2018
release
Loveyatri
and
managed
to
leave
a
mark
with
his
acting
prowess
in
the
2021
release
Antim:
The
Final
Truth
which
also
featured
Salman
Khan
in
the
lead.
And
now,
three
years
later,
Aayush
is
making
headlines
once
again
and
this
time
for
his
recent
release
Ruslaan
Directed
by
Karan
Lalit
Butani,
Ruslaan
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
also
features
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Vidya
Malvade
in
the
lead.
The
movie
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
among
the
fans
and
the
first
look
poster
and
trailer
has
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more.
And
now
that
Ruslaan
has
finally
hit
the
screens
today,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
movie's
box
office
performance.
Ruslaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction
Reportedly,
Ruslaan
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Box
Office
Reviewz,
Ruslaan
is
expected
to
mint
around
Rs
2-3
crores
on
the
opening
day.
However,
the
official
numbers
are
yet
to
be
out.
To
note,
Ruslaan
is
facing
a
box
office
competition
from
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Ruslaan
will
be
able
to
overshadow
LSD
2
and
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
or
will
fail
to
create
a
magic
onscreen.
Talking
about
Ruslaan,
Aayush
stated
that
the
movie
is
a
high
octane
action
entertainer
which
is
backed
with
emotions,
romance
and
patriotism
packed
in
right
proportions.
"There's
a
lot
of
entertainment
and
drama
to
be
offered.
Also,
it's
a
film
that
can
be
watched
by
every
age
group," he
added
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 11:01 [IST]