Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma's Actioner Shows Upward Trend; Crosses Rs 1+ Cr On Saturday

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Aayush
Sharma's
latest
outing,
Ruslaan
has
witnessed
a
successful
1st
Saturday
at
the
box
office.
The
high-octane
actioner
released
in
cinemas
on
26th
April
2024.
Aayush,
who
is
married
to
Salman
Khan's
sister
Arpita
Khan
Sharma,
plays
the
titular
role
in
the
film.
Let's
take
a
look
at
how
the
action-packed
entertainer
performed
on
its
2nd
day.
Ruslaan
Cast,
Plot
&
Other
Deets
Directed
by
Karan
Butani
and
bankrolled
by
K.K.
Radhamohan,
Ruslaan
stars
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa
as
the
leading
lady
and
Jagapathy
Babu,
Vidya
Malvade
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
movie
revolves
aorund
the
story
of
Ruslaan
(played
by
Aayush)
whose
terrorist
father
gets
killed
in
an
encounter.
Ruslaan's
only
dream
is
to
become
only
dream
is
to
serve
the
country
as
people
should
not
say
that
'terrorist
ka
beta,
terrorist
hi
banega'.
However,
his
life
takes
a
shocking
turn
and
he
ends
up
getting
the
tag
of
a
terrorist.
The
Aayush
Sharma
starrer
opened
to
mixed
response
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
The
film
opened
to
a
box
office
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs.
Despite
the
mixed
reviews
and
due
to
the
lack
of
strong
compettions
in
theatres,
the
movie
witnessed
a
significant
growth
in
numbers
on
Saturday.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Ruslaan
picked
up
pace
on
its
first
Saturday
at
the
box
office
and
raked
in
around
Rs
85
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
2,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
1.40
CRORE
in
two
days.