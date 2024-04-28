Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma's Actioner Shows Upward Trend; Crosses Rs 1+ Cr On Saturday

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma's latest outing, Ruslaan has witnessed a successful 1st Saturday at the box office. The high-octane actioner released in cinemas on 26th April 2024. Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, plays the titular role in the film. Let's take a look at how the action-packed entertainer performed on its 2nd day.

Ruslaan Cast, Plot & Other Deets

Directed by Karan Butani and bankrolled by K.K. Radhamohan, Ruslaan stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa as the leading lady and Jagapathy Babu, Vidya Malvade among others in prominent roles.

The movie revolves aorund the story of Ruslaan (played by Aayush) whose terrorist father gets killed in an encounter. Ruslaan's only dream is to become only dream is to serve the country as people should not say that 'terrorist ka beta, terrorist hi banega'. However, his life takes a shocking turn and he ends up getting the tag of a terrorist.

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Report

The Aayush Sharma starrer opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The film opened to a box office collection of Rs 55 lakhs. Despite the mixed reviews and due to the lack of strong compettions in theatres, the movie witnessed a significant growth in numbers on Saturday.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, Ruslaan picked up pace on its first Saturday at the box office and raked in around Rs 85 lakhs (early estimates) on day 2, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 1.40 CRORE in two days.

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 85 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹1.40 CRORE!

As per Sacnilk, Ruslaan had an overall 6.81% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, April 27.

The film saw 5.29% occupancy in morning shows, 6.81% Hindi occupancy in afternoon shows and then, 5.45% during the evening shows. The night shows had the highest occupancy of 9.70%.