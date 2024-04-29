Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Aayush Sharma's Film Sees Slight Jump; Collects 2+ Cr In Opening Weekend

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Aayush
Sharma's
latest
release,
Ruslaan
has
been
having
a
decent
run
in
cinemas.
The
high-octane
actioner
released
in
cinemas
on
April
26,
2024!
The
film
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
Even
though
Ruslaan
had
an
underwhelming
opening,
the
film's
collection
during
its
first
weekend
is
decent
due
to
the
lack
of
potential
competitions
at
this
moment.
Let's
take
a
look
at
Ruslaan's
opening
weekend
box
office
rpeort
card
-
Ruslaan
Cast
&
Plot
Deets
Directed
by
Karan
Butani
and
bankrolled
by
K.
K.
Radhamohan,
Ruslaan
features
Aayush
Sharma,
who
is
married
to
Salman
Khan's
sister
Arpita
Khan
Sharma,
in
the
titular
role
and
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa
as
his
leading
lady.
The
movie
also
stars
Jagapathy
Babu,
Vidya
Malvade
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
movie
revolves
around
the
story
of
Ruslaan
(played
by
Aayush)
whose
terrorist
father
gets
killed
in
an
encounter.
Ruslaan's
only
dream
is
to
become
only
dream
is
to
serve
the
country
as
people
should
not
say
that
'terrorist
ka
beta,
terrorist
hi
banega'.
However,
his
life
takes
a
shocking
turn
and
he
ends
up
getting
the
tag
of
a
terrorist.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Ruslaan
saw
a
slight
jump
on
Sunday
and
minted
around
Rs
79
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
3.
The
total
estimated
collection
of
Ruslaan
now
stands
at
Rs
2.09
CRORES
in
3
days.
Ruslaan
had
an
overall
7.78%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Sunday,
April
28.