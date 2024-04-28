Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Film To See Growth; Inch Close To 2Cr Mark

Ruslaan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Aayush Sharma is all over the headlines these days courtesy of his recent release. We are talking about Ruslaan which is an action entertainer and is helmed by Karan Lalit Butani. The movie also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in the lead and opened to an average response from the audience and seems to be struggling at the box office since the first day.

To note, the audience seems to be disappointed with the action entertainer especially for the storyline and direction. While fans were in awe of Jagapathi Babu's performance, they were of the opinion that Aayush has more potential. Talking about the box office performance, Ruslaan witnessed a slow response on the opening day and registered a collection of Rs 55 lakhs. Interestingly, the movie saw a 47% hike in collections and minted Rs 81 lakhs yesterday (day 2/ Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 1.36 crores.

Given the trend, Ruslaan is likely to show some growth in the numbers today (day 3/ Sunday) as well and is likely to mint Rs 90 lakhs to Rs 1 crore as it inches close to Rs 2 crores mark. To note, Ruslaan is facing a box office competition from Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar. It will be interesting to see if Ruslaan will be able to overshadow LSD 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar or will fail to create a magic onscreen.

Talking about Ruslaan, Aayush stated that the movie is a high octane action entertainer which is backed with emotions, romance and patriotism packed in right proportions. "There's a lot of entertainment and drama to be offered. Also, it's a film that can be watched by every age group," he added.