Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Film To See Growth; Inch Close To 2Cr Mark

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Day
3
Prediction:
Aayush
Sharma
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
courtesy
of
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Ruslaan
which
is
an
action
entertainer
and
is
helmed
by
Karan
Lalit
Butani.
The
movie
also
features
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Vidya
Malvade
in
the
lead
and
opened
to
an
average
response
from
the
audience
and
seems
to
be
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
To
note,
the
audience
seems
to
be
disappointed
with
the
action
entertainer
especially
for
the
storyline
and
direction.
While
fans
were
in
awe
of
Jagapathi
Babu's
performance,
they
were
of
the
opinion
that
Aayush
has
more
potential.
Talking
about
the
box
office
performance,
Ruslaan
witnessed
a
slow
response
on
the
opening
day
and
registered
a
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs.
Interestingly,
the
movie
saw
a
47%
hike
in
collections
and
minted
Rs
81
lakhs
yesterday
(day
2/
Saturday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
1.36
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Ruslaan
is
likely
to
show
some
growth
in
the
numbers
today
(day
3/
Sunday)
as
well
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
90
lakhs
to
Rs
1
crore
as
it
inches
close
to
Rs
2
crores
mark.
To
note,
Ruslaan
is
facing
a
box
office
competition
from
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Ruslaan
will
be
able
to
overshadow
LSD
2
and
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
or
will
fail
to
create
a
magic
onscreen.
Talking
about
Ruslaan,
Aayush
stated
that
the
movie
is
a
high
octane
action
entertainer
which
is
backed
with
emotions,
romance
and
patriotism
packed
in
right
proportions.
"There's
a
lot
of
entertainment
and
drama
to
be
offered.
Also,
it's
a
film
that
can
be
watched
by
every
age
group," he
added.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 9:49 [IST]