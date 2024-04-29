Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Film To See Major Dip; To Fail 1st Monday Test

Ruslaan Box Office Day 4 Prediction: The Indian box office is going slow these days with no big releases happening as of now. In fact, the recent release has also failed to set the box office on fire. We are talking about Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan. Helmed by Karan Lalit Bhatia, Ruslaan is touted to be an action entertainer which also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in the lead.

Despite creating immense buzz in the town with its posters, teaser and trailer, Ruslaan opened to average reviews and fans weren't pleased with the movie. Calling it a disappointing watch, the audience lauded Jagapathi Babu's performance in the movie which was touted to be the only best thing about Ruslaan. Interestingly, Ruslaan's disappointing performance is evident in the box office numbers as well.

Ruslaan started the box office journey with an average collection of Rs 55 lakhs on the opening day. However, the opening weekend did come with an impressive hike in numbers. The movie minted Rs 75 lakhs on day 2 (first Saturday) followed by an earning of Rs 82 lakhs yesterday (day 3/ first Sunday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 2.12 crores.

Given the ongoing trend, as Ruslaan has failed to touch Rs 1 crores mark on a single day collection, it is all set to witness a major drop in collections today (day 4/ first Monday). Yes! Ruslaan is expected to fail the Monday test and is expected to mint Rs 50 lakhs today.

Talking about Ruslaan, Aayush stated that the movie is a high octane action entertainer which is backed with emotions, romance and patriotism packed in right proportions. "There's a lot of entertainment and drama to be offered. Also, it's a film that can be watched by every age group," he added.