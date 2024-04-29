Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Film To See Major Dip; To Fail 1st Monday Test

Ruslaan
Box
Office
Day
4
Prediction:
The
Indian
box
office
is
going
slow
these
days
with
no
big
releases
happening
as
of
now.
In
fact,
the
recent
release
has
also
failed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire.
We
are
talking
about
Aayush
Sharma
starrer
Ruslaan.
Helmed
by
Karan
Lalit
Bhatia,
Ruslaan
is
touted
to
be
an
action
entertainer
which
also
features
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Vidya
Malvade
in
the
lead.
Despite
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town
with
its
posters,
teaser
and
trailer,
Ruslaan
opened
to
average
reviews
and
fans
weren't
pleased
with
the
movie.
Calling
it
a
disappointing
watch,
the
audience
lauded
Jagapathi
Babu's
performance
in
the
movie
which
was
touted
to
be
the
only
best
thing
about
Ruslaan.
Interestingly,
Ruslaan's
disappointing
performance
is
evident
in
the
box
office
numbers
as
well.
Ruslaan
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
average
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs
on
the
opening
day.
However,
the
opening
weekend
did
come
with
an
impressive
hike
in
numbers.
The
movie
minted
Rs
75
lakhs
on
day
2
(first
Saturday)
followed
by
an
earning
of
Rs
82
lakhs
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
movie
to
Rs
2.12
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
as
Ruslaan
has
failed
to
touch
Rs
1
crores
mark
on
a
single
day
collection,
it
is
all
set
to
witness
a
major
drop
in
collections
today
(day
4/
first
Monday).
Yes!
Ruslaan
is
expected
to
fail
the
Monday
test
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
50
lakhs
today.
Talking
about
Ruslaan,
Aayush
stated
that
the
movie
is
a
high
octane
action
entertainer
which
is
backed
with
emotions,
romance
and
patriotism
packed
in
right
proportions.
"There's
a
lot
of
entertainment
and
drama
to
be
offered.
Also,
it's
a
film
that
can
be
watched
by
every
age
group," he
added.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 8:52 [IST]