Shaitaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report: Ajay Devgn’s Horror Thriller To Cross 1.5Cr Two Days Ahead Of Release

Ajay Devgn has been making headlines as he is all set to collaborate with R Madhavan and Jyothika for the first time. The trio is coming together for Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan and the audience can't keep calm about it. The movie happens to be a mystery thriller and features Madhavan in a negative role. Needless to say, Shaitaan trailer has left the fans wanting for more.

Interestingly, Shaitaan marks Jyothika's retun to Bollywood after 25 years. She was last seen in 1997 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna opposite Akshaye Khanna. And while the makers have opened the advance booking around 5 days ahead of the release, Shaitaan seems to be getting a decent response. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan has managed to rake in over Rs 1 crore from advance booking so far.

Shaitaan Advance Booking Report:

Hindi 2D: 12582339.11

Hindi ICE: 47130

All India: 12629469 [1.26 Cr]

Tickets Sold: 53332

Average Ticket Price

Hindi 2D: 202

Hindi ICE: 516

Shows: 5810

Interestingly, R Madhavan got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."

To note, Shaitaan is said to be the remake of Gujarati movie Vash and is slated to hit the screens on March 8.