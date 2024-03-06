Shaitaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report: Ajay Devgn’s Horror Thriller To Cross 1.5Cr Two Days Ahead Of Release

Ajay
Devgn
has
been
making
headlines
as
he
is
all
set
to
collaborate
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyothika
for
the
first
time.
The
trio
is
coming
together
for
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
The
movie
happens
to
be
a
mystery
thriller
and
features
Madhavan
in
a
negative
role.
Needless
to
say,
Shaitaan
trailer
has
left
the
fans
wanting
for
more.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
marks
Jyothika's
retun
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
She
was
last
seen
in
1997
release
Doli
Saja
Ke
Rakhna
opposite
Akshaye
Khanna.
And
while
the
makers
have
opened
the
advance
booking
around
5
days
ahead
of
the
release,
Shaitaan
seems
to
be
getting
a
decent
response.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
rake
in
over
Rs
1
crore
from
advance
booking
so
far.
Shaitaan
Advance
Booking
Report:
Hindi
2D:
12582339.11
Hindi
ICE:
47130
All
India:
12629469
[1.26
Cr]
Tickets
Sold:
53332
Average
Ticket
Price
Hindi
2D:
202
Hindi
ICE:
516
Shows:
5810
Interestingly,
R
Madhavan
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
To
note,
Shaitaan
is
said
to
be
the
remake
of
Gujarati
movie
Vash
and
is
slated
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
8.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 14:52 [IST]