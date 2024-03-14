Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay-R Madhavan’s Film Crosses 100 Cr Worldwide; Creates An Impressive Record

Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan has been one of the most talked about releases of the year for several reasons. To begin with, this psychological thriller marks Ajay's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika. Besides, the movie also marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. As Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience, R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist has left everyone in awe.

Interestingly Shaitaan has been roaring loud at the box office not just in India but across the world. The movie started its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.5 crores and managed to cross Rs 50 crores mark during the opening weekend. Interestingly, Shaitaan has managed to rake in Rs 74 crores In India in six days of release.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Shaitaan has minted Rs 96 globally in six days of release and will be crossing Rs 100 crores mark today. Interestingly, this Vikas Bahl directorial has managed to create a box office record as it has managed to become the third highest grossing film of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Meanwhile, as R Madhavan has collaborated with Ajay for the first time in Shaitaan, he got candid about working with Ajay in one of his interview and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."