Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay-R Madhavan’s Film Crosses 100 Cr Worldwide; Creates An Impressive Record

Vikas
Bahl
directorial
Shaitaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
releases
of
the
year
for
several
reasons.
To
begin
with,
this
psychological
thriller
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika.
Besides,
the
movie
also
marks
Jyotika's
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
As
Shaitaan
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience,
R
Madhavan's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
has
left
everyone
in
awe.
Interestingly
Shaitaan
has
been
roaring
loud
at
the
box
office
not
just
in
India
but
across
the
world.
The
movie
started
its
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.5
crores
and
managed
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
mark
during
the
opening
weekend.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
74
crores
In
India
in
six
days
of
release.
According
to
a
report
published
in
the
Times
of
India,
Shaitaan
has
minted
Rs
96
globally
in
six
days
of
release
and
will
be
crossing
Rs
100
crores
mark
today.
Interestingly,
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
has
managed
to
create
a
box
office
record
as
it
has
managed
to
become
the
third
highest
grossing
film
of
2024
after
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter
and
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya.
Meanwhile,
as
R
Madhavan
has
collaborated
with
Ajay
for
the
first
time
in
Shaitaan,
he
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
in
one
of
his
interview
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 11:05 [IST]