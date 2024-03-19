Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle Making 3Cr On Second Tuesday

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: As Ajay Devgn collaborated with R Madhavan and Jyotika for the first time in Shaitaan, it turned out to be a sheer treat for the fans. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological thriller and featured R Madhavan in the role of the lead antagonist. Needless to say, everyone was in awe of Madhavan's performance.

And while the movie opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics, Shaitaan has been roaring loud at the box office since the first day. The movie started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and cross Rs 50crores during the first weekend. Though the first Monday saw a drop in collection, Shaitaan managed to stay steady during the first week.

In fact, this Vikas Bahl directorial saw an impressive second weekend and entered the coveted Rs 100 crores club. However, the second Monday saw another jolt for Shaitaan team as the movie saw a dip of 75% in collections. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.41 crores yesterday (day 11/ second Monday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs105.46 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is likely to struggle crossing Rs 3 crores today (day 12/ second Tuesday) as it inches towards Rs 110 crores.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."