Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle Making 3Cr On Second Tuesday

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
12:
As
Ajay
Devgn
collaborated
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
for
the
first
time
in
Shaitaan,
it
turned
out
to
be
a
sheer
treat
for
the
fans.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
and
featured
R
Madhavan
in
the
role
of
the
lead
antagonist.
Needless
to
say,
everyone
was
in
awe
of
Madhavan's
performance.
And
while
the
movie
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics,
Shaitaan
has
been
roaring
loud
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
The
movie
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
cross
Rs
50crores
during
the
first
weekend.
Though
the
first
Monday
saw
a
drop
in
collection,
Shaitaan
managed
to
stay
steady
during
the
first
week.
In
fact,
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
saw
an
impressive
second
weekend
and
entered
the
coveted
Rs
100
crores
club.
However,
the
second
Monday
saw
another
jolt
for
Shaitaan
team
as
the
movie
saw
a
dip
of
75%
in
collections.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
2.41
crores
yesterday
(day
11/
second
Monday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs105.46
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
likely
to
struggle
crossing
Rs
3
crores
today
(day
12/
second
Tuesday)
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
110
crores.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:16 [IST]