Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Spike; Will It Cross 100Cr During Weekend?

Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan has been the talk of the town for ever since it was announced. After all, the psychological thriller drama marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika and also mark the actress' return to Bollywood after 25 years. The poster, teaser and trailer had got everyone excited and fans have been looking to seeing R Madhavan in a negative role.

Interestingly, Shaitaan has opened to decent reviews from the audience and the critics. While Ajay's performance left everyone in awe, it was R Madhavan who stole the heart with his stupendous performance. To note, Shaitaan witnessed an impressive start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 14.2 crores and became the second hightest opener of 2024 after Fighter.

Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to see a hike in collections during the opening weekend and is expected to mint Rs 15-20 crores or more. It will be interesting to see Shaitaan will manage to cross Rs 100 crores during the opening weekend.

R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."