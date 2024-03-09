Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Spike; Will It Cross 100Cr During Weekend?

Vikas
Bahl
directorial
Shaitaan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
the
psychological
thriller
drama
marks
Ajay
Devgn's
first
collaboration
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
and
also
mark
the
actress'
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
The
poster,
teaser
and
trailer
had
got
everyone
excited
and
fans
have
been
looking
to
seeing
R
Madhavan
in
a
negative
role.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience
and
the
critics.
While
Ajay's
performance
left
everyone
in
awe,
it
was
R
Madhavan
who
stole
the
heart
with
his
stupendous
performance.
To
note,
Shaitaan
witnessed
an
impressive
start
at
the
box
office
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.2
crores
and
became
the
second
hightest
opener
of
2024
after
Fighter.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
see
a
hike
in
collections
during
the
opening
weekend
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
15-20
crores
or
more.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
Shaitaan
will
manage
to
cross
Rs
100
crores
during
the
opening
weekend.
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 12:00 [IST]