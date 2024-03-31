Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay’s Film Stays Strong Post Crew Release; Inches Close To 140Cr

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 24: It's been almost a month since Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan was released and the psychological thriller has been creating a massive buzz ever since. Also starring Jyotika in the lead, this Vikas Bahl directorial happens to be the official remake of Gujarati film Vash. Interestingly, R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist has left everyone in complete awe.

For the uninitiated, Shaitaan marked Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika and this impressive ensemble of cast has been a treat for the audience. To note, Shaitaan has managed to create ripples at the box office since the first day and made an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores. And while the movie is now in the fourth week, it continues to have a steady hold at the box office.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan, which was struggling to cross Rs 1.5 crores at the box office during week days, saw a decent jump and made a collection of Rs 1.69 crores yesterday (day 23/ fourth Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 137.09 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Shaitaan is likely to have a slight hike in collections and will be minting Rs 1.7-2 crores and is inching close to Rs 140 crores mark.

Interestingly, Shaitaan is facing a competition from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew which has hit the theatres this week. It will be worth a watch to see if Shaitaan will manage to pass this competition.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."