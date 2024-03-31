Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay’s Film Stays Strong Post Crew Release; Inches Close To 140Cr

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
24:
It's
been
almost
a
month
since
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
was
released
and
the
psychological
thriller
has
been
creating
a
massive
buzz
ever
since.
Also
starring
Jyotika
in
the
lead,
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
happens
to
be
the
official
remake
of
Gujarati
film
Vash.
Interestingly,
R
Madhavan's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
has
left
everyone
in
complete
awe.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
marked
Ajay
Devgn's
first
collaboration
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
and
this
impressive
ensemble
of
cast
has
been
a
treat
for
the
audience.
To
note,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
create
ripples
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day
and
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
And
while
the
movie
is
now
in
the
fourth
week,
it
continues
to
have
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan,
which
was
struggling
to
cross
Rs
1.5
crores
at
the
box
office
during
week
days,
saw
a
decent
jump
and
made
a
collection
of
Rs
1.69
crores
yesterday
(day
23/
fourth
Saturday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
137.09
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Shaitaan
is
likely
to
have
a
slight
hike
in
collections
and
will
be
minting
Rs
1.7-2
crores
and
is
inching
close
to
Rs
140
crores
mark.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
is
facing
a
competition
from
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
which
has
hit
the
theatres
this
week.
It
will
be
worth
a
watch
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
manage
to
pass
this
competition.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:02 [IST]