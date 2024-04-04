Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Make 50L Ahead Of Fifth Weekend

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ajay Devgn is one the most talked about and versatile actors in the industry who has given us several iconic films in over three decades. From action to romance, horror to drama, Ajay has managed to win hearts with every role he did and has been a treat to watch onscreen. Interestingly, the year 2024 has been quite happening for him so far. After all, his first release of the year Shaitaan has managed to win millions of hearts.

To note, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological drama helmed by Vikas Bahl and also features Jyotika and R Madhavan in the lead. The movie had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. With an opening day collection of Rs 14.25 crores, Shaitaan managed to see hikes during the weekends. Though weekdays have been difficult for the movie, it has managed to hold the ground at the box office despite the new releases.

However, week 4 has been quite difficult for Shaitaan as the movie is struggling to cross Rs 50 lakhs at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 50 lakhs yesterday (day 27/ fourth Wednesday) which took the overall collections of.the movie to Rs 140.35 crores. Given the trends, Shaitaan has been struggling to make Rs 50 lakhs today (day 28/ fourth Thursday). It will be interesting to see if the movie will pick up pace during the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."