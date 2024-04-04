Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Make 50L Ahead Of Fifth Weekend

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
28
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
the
most
talked
about
and
versatile
actors
in
the
industry
who
has
given
us
several
iconic
films
in
over
three
decades.
From
action
to
romance,
horror
to
drama,
Ajay
has
managed
to
win
hearts
with
every
role
he
did
and
has
been
a
treat
to
watch
onscreen.
Interestingly,
the
year
2024
has
been
quite
happening
for
him
so
far.
After
all,
his
first
release
of
the
year
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts.
To
note,
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
a
psychological
drama
helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl
and
also
features
Jyotika
and
R
Madhavan
in
the
lead.
The
movie
had
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
With
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.25
crores,
Shaitaan
managed
to
see
hikes
during
the
weekends.
Though
weekdays
have
been
difficult
for
the
movie,
it
has
managed
to
hold
the
ground
at
the
box
office
despite
the
new
releases.
However,
week
4
has
been
quite
difficult
for
Shaitaan
as
the
movie
is
struggling
to
cross
Rs
50
lakhs
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
50
lakhs
yesterday
(day
27/
fourth
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of.the
movie
to
Rs
140.35
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Shaitaan
has
been
struggling
to
make
Rs
50
lakhs
today
(day
28/
fourth
Thursday).
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
movie
will
pick
up
pace
during
the
upcoming
weekend.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 14:38 [IST]