Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Major Dip On Fourth Monday; To Mint 1Cr

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
25:
Ajay
Devgn
came
up
with
an
ultimate
treat
for
the
fans
this
year
as
he
collaborated
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
for
the
first
time
in
Shaitaan.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
psychological
thriller
also
featured
Janki
Bodiwala
in
a
key
role
and
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
And
while
the
teaser
and
trailer
managed
to
create
immense
buzz,
Shaitaan
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
in
complete
awe
of
R
Madhavan's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
and
Ajay
Devgn
won
hearts
with
his
portrayal
as
a
doting
father.
To
note,
Shaitaan,
which
has
been
the
official
remake
of
Gujarati
film
Vash,
started
that
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
has
managed
to
remain
strong
at
the
box
office
irrespective
of
the
competition.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
saw
a
decent
jump
in
collection
during
the
fourth
weekend.
The
movie
minted
Rs
1.95
crores
yesterday
(day
24/
fourth
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
Shaitaan
to
Rs
138.95
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
see
a
dip
today
(day
25/
fourth
Monday)
and
will
be
seen
minting
Rs
1
crore
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
140
crores.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
is
facing
a
competition
from
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
and
Hollywood
flick
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire
which
has
hit
the
theatres
on
March
29.
It
will
be
worth
a
watch
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
manage
to
pass
this
competition.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
