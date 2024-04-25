Yaariyan 2 Full Movie LEAKED In HD For Free Download After OTT Release; Reports

Yaariyaan
2
Leaked:
After
6
months
of
its
theatrical
release,
Yaariyan
2
-
a
sequel
to
Himansh
Kohli-Rakul
Preet
Singh's
2014
romantic-drama
-
fianlly
had
its
OTT
premiere
today
(April
25).
In
a
shocking
turn
of
events,
the
sequel
has
become
a
vitcim
of
piracy
within
a
few
hours
of
its
OTT
release.
Starring
Divya
Khossla,
Meezaan
Jafri
and
Pearl
V
Puri
in
the
lead,
Yaariyan
2
-
which
was
a
box
office
debacle
-
fell
prey
to
piracy
and
was
leaked
on
various
platforms
for
free
download.
Yaariyan
2
Cast
&
Plot
Deets
Directed
by
Radhika
Rao
and
Vinay
Sapru,
Yaariyan
2
is
a
coming-of-age
romance-drama
starring
Divya
Khossla
Kumar,
Meezaan
Jafri
and
Pearl
V
Puri
as
three
cousins.
The
sequel
also
features
Yash
Daasguptaa,
Warina
Hussain,
Priya
Prakash
Varrier
and
Anaswara
Rajan
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
had
its
theatrical
release
on
20th
October
2023
and
soon
became
a
box
office
disaster.
It
revolves
around
the
story
of
3
cousins
-
Ladli
(Divya),
Shikhar
(Meezaan)
and
Bajrang
(Pearl)
as
they
navigate
their
adventures,
dreams
and
self-discovery
in
Mumbai.
After
6
months
of
facing
a
set
back
at
the
box
office,
Yaariyan
2
has
finally
arrived
on
OTT.
The
film
released
on
JioCinema
today
(April
25).
For
those
unawared,
Yaariyan
2
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
the
2014
blockbuster
Malayalam
film,
Bangalore
Days.
The
Malayalam
orginal
had
starrer
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Nivin
Pauly
in
the
lead.
Now,
within
just
a
few
hours
of
its
OTT
premiere
on
Jio
Cinema,
Yaariyan
2
has
been
leaked
online.
According
to
reports,
the
film
was
leaked
in
HD
for
free
downloads
on
illegal
website
like
Pagalworld,
Filmyzilla,
Filmywap,
Mp4moviez,
Vegamovies
and
Telegram.
This
illegal
leak
is
llikely
to
affect
the
film's
viewrship
on
the
streaming
platform.
Say
Not
To
Piracy
It
is
highly
offensive
and
illegal
to
engage
in
piracy.
It
not
only
damages
the
hard
work
of
any
porject,
whether
its
a
series
or
film
doesn't
matter,
but
also
affects
the
revenues
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
Let's
refrain
from
piracy
and
consume
contents
without
disrespectin
indivual
property
rights.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 12:06 [IST]