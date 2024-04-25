Yaariyan 2 Full Movie LEAKED In HD For Free Download After OTT Release; Reports

Yaariyaan 2 Leaked: After 6 months of its theatrical release, Yaariyan 2 - a sequel to Himansh Kohli-Rakul Preet Singh's 2014 romantic-drama - fianlly had its OTT premiere today (April 25). In a shocking turn of events, the sequel has become a vitcim of piracy within a few hours of its OTT release. Starring Divya Khossla, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in the lead, Yaariyan 2 - which was a box office debacle - fell prey to piracy and was leaked on various platforms for free download.

Yaariyan 2 Cast & Plot Deets

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 is a coming-of-age romance-drama starring Divya Khossla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri as three cousins. The sequel also features Yash Daasguptaa, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier and Anaswara Rajan among others in pivotal roles.

The film had its theatrical release on 20th October 2023 and soon became a box office disaster. It revolves around the story of 3 cousins - Ladli (Divya), Shikhar (Meezaan) and Bajrang (Pearl) as they navigate their adventures, dreams and self-discovery in Mumbai.

After 6 months of facing a set back at the box office, Yaariyan 2 has finally arrived on OTT. The film released on JioCinema today (April 25).

For those unawared, Yaariyan 2 is the Hindi remake of the 2014 blockbuster Malayalam film, Bangalore Days. The Malayalam orginal had starrer Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Yaariyan 2 Leaked In HD For Free Download

Now, within just a few hours of its OTT premiere on Jio Cinema, Yaariyan 2 has been leaked online.

According to reports, the film was leaked in HD for free downloads on illegal website like Pagalworld, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Mp4moviez, Vegamovies and Telegram. This illegal leak is llikely to affect the film's viewrship on the streaming platform.

Say Not To Piracy

It is highly offensive and illegal to engage in piracy. It not only damages the hard work of any porject, whether its a series or film doesn't matter, but also affects the revenues generated from creative pursuits.

Let's refrain from piracy and consume contents without disrespectin indivual property rights.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.