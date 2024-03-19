Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth’s Film Continues To Struggle During Week 1; Fails To Cross 3Cr

Yodha
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
Sidharth
Malhotra,
who
started
the
year
with
Indian
Police
Force,
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Yodha
which
is
an
action
thriller
also
featuring
Disha
Patani
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
the
lead.
Helmed
by
Pushkar
Ojha
and
Sagar
Ambre
and
produced
by
Karan
Johar,
Yodha
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
And
while
it
did
open
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience,
Yodha
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
day
one.
The
movie
started
its
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
4.1
crores.
Though
Yodha
did
see
a
spike
in
collections
during
the
first
weekend,
it
failed
to
hit
the
double
digit
number
during
the
single
day
collections.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Yodha
made
a
collection
of
Rs
2.15
crores
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
19
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Yodha
will
be
seen
struggling
at
the
box
office
today
(day
5/
first
Tuesday)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
1.5-2
crores.
Interestingly,
Yodha
witnessed
a
box
office
clash
with
Adah
Sharma
starrer
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
and
has
managed
to
beat
it
with
a
huge
gap.
However,
this
Sidharth
starrer
has
been
facing
a
tough
competition
from
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
spoke
about
the
movie
and
said,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so".
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 17:35 [IST]