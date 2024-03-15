Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Prediction Day 1: Sidharth’s Film To Beat Adah’s Film With Huge Gap

Yodha
vs
Bastar:The
Naxal
Story
Box
Office:
March
15
is
a
big
day
for
the
Indian
box
office
as
it
is
time
for
a
big
clash.
We
are
talking
about
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani
and
Raashii
Khanna
starrer
Yodha
and
Adah
Sharma's
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story.
Both
the
movies
have
been
among
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
and
despite
different
genres,
there
has
been
a
strong
competition
between
Yodha
and
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story.
To
note,
while
Yodha
is
an
action
thriller,
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
reportedly
depicts
the
horrifying
attacks
by
Naxalites
in
Bastar.
Needless
to
say,
Yodha
and
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
have
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
around
the
release
and
there
have
been
speculations
about
how
both
films
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
Yodha
vs
Bastar:The
Naxal
Story
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
According
to
a
report
published
in
India.com,
Yodha
is
expected
to
make
a
collection
of
Rs
6-8
crores
today.
On
the
other
hand,
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
is
likely
to
mint
around
Rs
40
lakhs
as
quoted
by
Rohit
Jaiswal
to
Bollywood
Life.
It
is
evident
that
Yodha
will
be
seen
beating
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
with
a
huge
gap
on
the
first
day
of
release.
However,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
movies
will
fare
during
the
weekend.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
stated,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so"