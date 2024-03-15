Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Prediction Day 1: Sidharth’s Film To Beat Adah’s Film With Huge Gap

Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office: March 15 is a big day for the Indian box office as it is time for a big clash. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story. Both the movies have been among the most anticipated movies of the year and despite different genres, there has been a strong competition between Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story.

To note, while Yodha is an action thriller, Bastar: The Naxal Story reportedly depicts the horrifying attacks by Naxalites in Bastar. Needless to say, Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story have managed to create a massive buzz around the release and there have been speculations about how both films will fare at the box office.

Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in India.com, Yodha is expected to make a collection of Rs 6-8 crores today. On the other hand, Bastar: The Naxal Story is likely to mint around Rs 40 lakhs as quoted by Rohit Jaiswal to Bollywood Life. It is evident that Yodha will be seen beating Bastar: The Naxal Story with a huge gap on the first day of release. However, it will be interesting to see how the movies will fare during the weekend.

Meanwhile, talking about Yodha, Sidharth stated, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so"