Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Collection Day 3: Anant’s Film Beats Nishaanchi In Opening Weekend

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Collection Day 3: Anant V Joshi, known for his role in "12th Fail" alongside Vikrant Massey, continues to impress audiences with his diverse acting skills. His filmography includes titles like "Cobalt Blue," "Kathal," and "Blackout." Currently, he is in the spotlight for his latest release, "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a political drama that has become one of the year's most discussed films. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" draws inspiration from Shantanu Gupta's book, "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister."

To note, Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi features Anant Joshi portrays Yogi, a character based on Yogi Adityanath. The film also stars Paresh Rawal as Yogi's Guru, inspired by Mahant Avaidyanath. Other notable actors include Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra, Ankur Thakur, Sarwar Ahuja, and Rajesh Khattar. The movie narrates the extraordinary journey of a young boy from the hills of Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhand. This boy's transformation into a prominent political leader in India is central to the story. "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" has received varied reactions at the box office. It faces competition from Anurag Kashyap's film "Nishaanchi."

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has made a collection of Rs 0.45cr on day 3 (first Sunday) and took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 1.05cr. In fact, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Rs 0.8cr during the first weekend

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Beats Nishaanchi On Day 3

Interestingly, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has managed to beat Anurag Kashyap starrer Nishaanchi with a decent gap as the latter had minted Rs 0.26cr on day 3 (first Sunday) and raked in Rs 90 lakhs in three days. In fact, Nishaanchi has earned Rs 65 lakhs during the opening weekend.

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi will be seeing a massive dip in numbers today and will struggle to earn Rs 25lakhs on day 4 (first Monday). On the otehr hand, Nishaanchi is expected to struggle making Rs 10 lakhs today.

Meanwhile, in a report shared by Money Control, Anant spoke about how his experience from 12th Fail helped him to prepare for Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi and stated, "Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is nothing less than training in a film school. He is a walking film institution. Being able to spend my every day on film set with him, it was like every moment was a lesson. I think that learning prepared and improved me so much as a professional and as an artist that I was able to take the challenge to portray Ajey. And I think it all made sense to have done 12th Fail before being able to take on a lead role. I am happy that Ajey came after 12th Fail".

*******************************************************************************************