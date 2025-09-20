Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Day 2 Early Update: Anant’s Film Mints Twice Of Nishaanchi Today

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Remember Anant V Joshi - the actor who had won millions of hearts with his performance in Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail? He has proved her versatility several times with movies like Cobalt Blue, Kathal, Blackout etc. And now, he is making headlines for his recently release movie Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. To note, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, the movie is a political drama which has been one of the most talked about movies of the year.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. The movie features Anant Joshi as Yogi, based on Yogi Adityanath and also features Paresh Rawal as Yogi's Guru, based on Mahant Avaidyanath along with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra, Ankur Thakur, Sarwar Ahuja, Rajesh Khattar etc. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi features the remarkable life story of a young boy from the hills of Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhand. This boy grew up to become a significant political figure in India. It highlights his evolution from a reserved child into a Yogi and eventually a reformist politician. To note, the movie has opened to a mixed response at the box office and has been facing a competition with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has made a collection of Rs 0.16cr on day 2 (first Saturday) until 8 pm.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Beats Nishaanchi On Day 2

Interestingly, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is giving a tough fight to Anurag Kashyap starrer Nishaanchi. While Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi raked in Rs 0.16cr until 8 pm, it is twice the collection of Nishaanchi which earned Rs 0.09cr on day 2 until 8 pm.

Meanwhile, in a report shared by Money Control, Anant spoke about how his experience from 12th Fail helped him to prepare for Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi and stated, "Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is nothing less than training in a film school. He is a walking film institution. Being able to spend my every day on film set with him, it was like every moment was a lesson. I think that learning prepared and improved me so much as a professional and as an artist that I was able to take the challenge to portray Ajey. And I think it all made sense to have done 12th Fail before being able to take on a lead role. I am happy that Ajey came after 12th Fail".