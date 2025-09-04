Baaghi 4 Advance Booking: Tiger's Film Sells 88,600 Tickets Ahead Of Release; Indicating High Interest

Baaghi has sold 88,600 tickets in advance bookings, showcasing its popularity and strong box office potential. The film's engaging action sequences and star-studded cast have generated considerable interest among audiences.

Baaghi 4 has seen a significant number of tickets sold by the third day of advance booking. As of 3 PM, PVR INOX has sold 18,500 tickets, while Cinepolis has managed to sell 6,100 tickets. In total, the film has reached an impressive figure of 88,600 tickets sold across various theatres.

Advance Booking Success

The movie's advance booking numbers reflect its popularity among audiences. With such a high demand for tickets, it is evident that Baaghi 4 is generating considerable interest. The film's performance in terms of ticket sales indicates a strong start and suggests that it could continue to attract large audiences upon release.

These figures highlight the anticipation surrounding Baaghi 4 and its potential success at the box office. The combination of action-packed sequences and a star-studded cast appears to be drawing viewers in large numbers. This trend is expected to continue as more people secure their seats for the film's screening.

Box Office Expectations

Given the current pace of ticket sales, Baaghi 4 is poised for a successful run at the box office. The advance booking figures are often a good indicator of how well a movie will perform during its theatrical release. With nearly 89,000 tickets already sold, expectations are high for the film's opening weekend.

The enthusiasm shown by moviegoers suggests that Baaghi 4 could achieve significant box office milestones. The film's appeal lies in its engaging storyline and thrilling action scenes, which have captivated audiences even before its official release.

The impressive ticket sales numbers also reflect the effective marketing strategies employed by the filmmakers. By creating buzz and excitement around Baaghi 4, they have successfully attracted attention and ensured that fans are eager to watch it on the big screen.

As more people continue to book their tickets in advance, Baaghi 4 is set to make a strong impact at cinemas nationwide. The film's early success in ticket sales bodes well for its overall performance and suggests that it may become one of the top-grossing films of the year.