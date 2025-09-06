Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger’s Film Fails To Beat Baaghi 3 But Creates A Record On Opening Day

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff is all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, he is here with the much taked about Baaghi 4 and his massive fan following can't keep calm about it. Directed by debutant A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is an action thriller which is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. To note, Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the much successful Baaghi franchise and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Baaghi 4 features Tiger reprising his role of Ronny once again on the big screen.

Apart from Tiger, Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt in the lead and also marks the big Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu. To note, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of lead antagonist in Baaghi 4 and the movie marks the Munnabhai MBBS star's first collaboration with Tiger. Needless to say, Tiger and Sanjay's face off has been one of the key elements of Baaghi 4. Interestingly, Baaghi 4 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town courtesy the success of the franchise and it opened to mixed reviews

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 made a collection of Rs 12 crores on the opening day (day 1/ first Friday)

Baaghi 4 Fails To Beat Baaghi 3

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 has failed to beat the opening day collection of Baaghi 3 which happens to be Rs 17 crores. In fact, it has recorded the second lowest opening of the Baaghi franchise.

Baaghi 4 Opening Day Box Office Records

To note, Baaghi 4 has managed to create a record on its opening day as it recorded Tiger Shroff's second highest opener post COVID 19. This isn't all. Baaghi 4 also became Tiger's highest opener as a solo star in the lead post COVID 19.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Baaghi 4 has is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 2/ first Saturday) and will be inching close to Rs 25 crores mark at the box office. In fact, Baaghi 4 had minted Rs 78 lakhs during the morning shows until 12:15 PM.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response".