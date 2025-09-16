Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's Film Likely To Miss 1Cr Mark Again

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: The action thriller Baaghi 4 is now into its second week, and trade tracker Sacnilk says it has crossed the Rs. 50 crore India net mark by the end of Day 11. As Day 12 (Tuesday) unfolds, early data suggests the film's earnings have slowed, reflecting a pattern seen for many films after their first full week. Occupancy rates in key Hindi‑2D theaters are in the low teens, particularly in morning and afternoon shows, showing a gradual decline in audience turnout. Keep scrolling to know Baaghi 4's today's box office report:

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Monday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 0.74 crores after seeing a fall of around 65.58%. This made the total box office collection stand at Rs. 50.39 crores.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

As per the reports, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 59 lakh at the box office on Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) as of 8.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 50.98 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Baaghi 4 Once Again Fail To Hit 1Cr Today?

Last Tuesday, Baaghi 4 grossed 4 crores at the box office. But as Monday arrived in 2nd week, Baaghi 4 failed to hit 1 crore. The same trend seems to follow today as well. Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Day 1 - Rs. 12.00 Cr

Day 2 - Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 - Rs. 10.00 Cr

Day 4 - Rs. 4.50 Cr

Day 5 - Rs. 4.00 Cr

Day 6 - Rs. 2.65 Cr

Day 7 - Rs. 2.10 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 44.5 Cr

Day 8 - Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 9 - Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 10 - Rs. 2.15 Cr

Day 11 - Rs. 0.74 Cr

Day 12 - Rs. 0.59 Cr (as of 8.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 50.98 Cr

According to a report by Filmibeat, Baaghi 4 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 150 crore. This includes production costs, action choreography, star cast fees, post-production, and promotional activities. The film features high-octane stunts, international locations, and a massive scale that justifies its hefty investment. With Tiger Shroff returning to his action-packed avatar and Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu playing key roles, the makers have aimed to deliver a commercial entertainer. Given the massive budget, Baaghi 4 needs a strong and steady box office run to break even and eventually enter the profitable zone.