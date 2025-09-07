Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger’s Film Sees 25% Dip On 1st Saturday; Fails To Touch 25Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff is making waves in the news, and for good reason. After all, he is here with the much talked about Baaghi 4, which has his fans buzzing with excitement. Directed by newcomer A Harsha, this action thriller is penned and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Notably, Baaghi 4 is the fourth chapter in the successful Baaghi series and stands as one of the year's most eagerly awaited films courtesy the phenomenal success of the franchise. Interestingly, Tiger has reprised his character of Ronny in the movie again

In addition to Tiger, Baaghi 4 showcases Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu. While Sanjay Dutt took on the role of the main antagonist, it marked his first collaboration with Tiger Shroff. In fact, the confrontation between Tiger and Sanjay has been a major highlight of Baaghi 4. Despite the massive buzz, Baaghi 4 opened to a mix of reviews and recorded as the second lowest opening of the franchise.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4, which had earned Rs 12 crores on day 1 (first Friday), saw a dip of 25% in numbers and minted Rs 9cr on day 2 (first Saturday). This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 21cr

Baaghi 4 Mints Around Half Of Baaghi 3 On Day 2

To note, Baaghi 4, which has been facing comparisons with its prequel Baaghi 3, minted around half of the latter's collection on the second day of release which happens to be Rs 16.03cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the trend, Baaghi 4 might see a slight hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday) and is expected to cross Rs 30cr mark at the box office. In fact, the movie is expected to touch Rs 20cr when it comes to its opening weekend collection.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response".