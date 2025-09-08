Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger’s Film Sees Hike; Crosses Lifetime Earnings Of Heropanti 2

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff is back as Ronny in the new installment of the Baaghi franchise and we can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Baaghi 4 which is an action thriller and is helmed by debutant director A Harsha. Written and produced by Sajid A Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After all, fans have been looking forward to seeing Tiger in an action avatar once again on the big screen.

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 comes with a stellar cast of Tiger, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. To note, while Harnaaz Sandhu is making her debut with Baaghi 4, the movie features Sanjay Dutt in the role of lead antagonist Chacko. In fact, Tiger and Sanjay Dutt's first action face off has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and left everyone brimming with an opinion. Given the success of the franchise, Baaghi 4 had managed to create a lot of buzz and witnessed a decent opening at the box office.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 saw a hike in numbers on first Sunday (day 3) as it earned Rs 10 crores. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 31.25cr after three days of release

Baaghi 4 Surpasses Heropanti 2 Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, after a total collection of Rs 31.25cr, Baaghi 4 has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of 2022 release Heropanti 2 which happens to be around Rs 29.11cr

Baaghi 4 Opening Weekend Collection

To note, with a collection of Rs 9cr on first Saturday and Rs 10cr on first Sunday which took the total opening weekend collection to Rs 19cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Baaghi 4 is expected to see a dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday) as it is working day and th movie is expected to cross Rs 35cr mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently got candid about his character in Baaghi 4 in a conversation with Pinkvilla and stated, "My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theatre. When I first heard the script, it moved me in a way I had not felt since Vaastav-it's been a long time since I experienced that".