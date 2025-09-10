Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger’s Film Surpasses Lifetime Collection Of Actor’s Super Hero Movie

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff is making waves in the news courtesy of his latest film Baaghi 4 which has got the fans buzzing with excitement. Directed by newcomer A Harsha, this action thriller is penned and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. For the uninitiated, Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the successful Baaghi series. Touted to be one of the year's most eagerly awaited films, Baaghi 4 features Tiger reprising his role as Ronny for the fourth time. Apart from Tiger, Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Baaghi 4 also marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu. Meanwhile, as Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of the main antagonist, Baaghi 4 marks his first collaboration with Tiger. In fact, Tiger and Sanjay's on-screen clash is a major highlight of the film. As Baaghi 4 was released amid massive buzz, it has been maintaining a steady buzz at the box office after witnessing a massive dip on 1st Monday.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 made a collection of Rs 4 crores on day 5 (first Tuesday) and made a total collection of Rs 39.75cr

Baaghi 4 Surpasses A Flying Jatt Lifetime Collection

Baaghi 4, with a total collection of Rs 39.75cr in 5 days, has surpasses the lifetime collection of A Flying Jatt which happens to be Rs 38.61cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Baaghi 4 will be seen struggling at the box office today (day 6/ first Wednesday). The movie was struggling to earn Rs 50 lakhs during the morning shows. However, it will be seen inching close to Rs 45cr.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently got candid about his character in Baaghi 4 in a conversation with Pinkvilla and stated, "My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theatre. When I first heard the script, it moved me in a way I had not felt since Vaastav-it's been a long time since I experienced that".