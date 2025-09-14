Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger's Film Beats The Bengal Files On Saturday With Approx. 50% Rise

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs. 70 crore. So far, the film has managed to recover nearly half of its investment but is still falling short of the Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office. Released alongside The Bengal Files, the two films are in a close race for box office dominance. So, which one is ahead? Let's take a look at Baaghi 4's Saturday collection report to find out if it has managed to surpass The Bengal Files.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 1.85 crores at the box office on 2nd Saturday (Day 9). This made the overall box office collection of Baaghi 4 stand at Rs. 47.6 crores. To note, the movie saw a rise of 48% at the box office on Saturday as compared to Friday.

Did Baaghi 4 Beat The Bengal Files On Day 9 (Saturday)?

As per Mint's report, The Bengal Files has grossed Rs. 1.11 crore on Day 9 (Saturday). While Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 1.85 crores at the box office on Saturday. Therefore, Baaghi 4 is clearly winning the box office game.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1- Rs. 12 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 2.65 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.1 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 44.5 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 1.85 Cr

Total- Rs. 47.6 Cr

Baaghi 4 (2025), directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi debut and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise. The plot follows Tiger Shroff as Ranveer "Ronny" Pratap Singh, who confronts a brutal underworld after discovering deep conspiracies, loss, and betrayal. His adversary is played by Sanjay Dutt, supported by Harnaaz Sandhu (in a dual role), Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and others. With intense action, emotional confrontations, and stylised stunts, the film blends thriller‑elements with mass appeal.