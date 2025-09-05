Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Tiger's Film

Baaghi 4 Hit or Flop: The much-anticipated film, Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff, has finally arrived and fans are eager to see Tiger's charisma as Ronny on the big screen once again. Given the massive success of Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 4 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is an action thriller and is the fourth in the franchise. Apart from Tiger, Baaghi 4 also features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt.

Interestingly, Harnaaz Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff shares screen space with Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt for the first time. The fresh chemistry between Tiger and Harnaaz has already caught attention. Additionally, Tiger's action sequences with Sanjay Dutt are among the most discussed aspects of the film. From intriguing trailer to interesting star cast, peppy songs, Baaghi 4 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and there have been speculations about whether this Tiger starrer will be a hit at the box office.

Baaghi 4 Budget

In an exclusive conversation with film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Baaghi 4 is made with a budget of Rs 70cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Saudi Arabia

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

As per film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Baaghi 4 is expected to make a collection of Rs 10-12 crores on its day of release

Baaghi 4 Box Office Records

If the box office prediction turned out to be true, Baaghi 4 will emerge as Tiger Shroff's second highest opener post COVID 19 after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On the other hand, Baaghi 4 will emerge as the second lowest opener of Baaghi franchise. On the other hand, it will emerge as Sanjay Dutt's second highest opener in 10 years after KGF Chapter 2.

Will Baaghi 4 Be A Hit?

So far, Baaghi 4 has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and decent reviews. And while the action thriller is eyeing an impressive start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Baaghi 4 will fare at the box office in the coming days.