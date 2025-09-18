Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Week 2 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's Film Struggles To Hit Even 50 Lakh Today

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Week 2: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 had a fairly decent run at the box office in its opening week. However, as week 2 rolled in, the film witnessed a noticeable drop in collections. Even during the second weekend, Baaghi 4 failed to cross the Rs. 5 crore mark when both Saturday and Sunday earnings were combined. The film is now struggling to touch even Rs. 1 crore daily. With growing competition from new theatrical releases and trending OTT content, Baaghi 4 seems to be losing steam. Let's take a look at how the film has performed in its second week so far.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Week 2 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 29 lakhs only on Day 14 (week 2) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Baaghi 4 stand at Rs. 52.39 crore(as per today's early trends). Baaghi 4 fails to beat Teja Sajja's Telugu film Mirai that has released just a week before. Where Mirai has already crossed 60 crore at the box office in week 1 (early trends, Baaghi 4 struggles to cross even 55 crore in week 2.

Is This The End For Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection?

Baaghi 4 is facing a sharp decline in its box office journey, with its second week turning out to be a major setback. The film, once expected to dominate with Tiger Shroff's action-packed appeal, has now lost its grip on the audience. None of the second-week days managed to cross even the Rs. 1 crore mark, hinting at fading interest and weak word-of-mouth. The buzz that once surrounded the franchise seems to be missing this time. As competition tightens and footfalls shrink, Baaghi 4 may have already run its course, unless a miraculous weekend boost changes its fate.

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 12.00 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 9.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 10.00 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs. 4.50 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs. 4.00 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs. 2.65 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs. 2.10 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs. 44.50 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs. 1.25 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs. 1.75 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs. 2.15 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs. 0.75 crore

Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs. 0.95 crore

Day 13 (Wednesday): Rs. 0.75 crore

Day 14 (Thursday): Rs. 0.29 crore (as of 7 pm)

Total: Rs. 52.39 crore (early trends)