Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Tiger Shroff’s Film To Be Second Lowest Opener Of Baaghi Franchise | EXC

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Tiger Shroff's much talked about movie Baaghi 4 is here and we can't keep calm about it. Given the stupendous success of Baaghi franchise, there has been enough anticipation about Baaghi 4 and fans are looking forward to watching Tiger's charm once again on the big screens. Directed by A Harsha, written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is an action thriller and the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. With Tiger reprising his role as Ronny, Baaghi 4 also features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

To note, Baaghi 4 marks Harnaaz Sandhu's big Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen sharing the screen with Sonam and Sanjay Dutt for the first time. While Tiger and Harnaaz's fresh chemistry has already been the talk of the town, the War star's action face off with Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most talked about elements of Baaghi 4. Given the massive buzz around Baaghi 4, there have been speculations about how it will fare at the box office

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat editor Ranpreet Kaur, Rohit Jaiswal stated that Baaghi 4 will be making the collection of Rs 10-12 crores on day 1 (first Friday)

Baaghi 4 To Be The Second Lowest Opener Of Baaghi Franchise

If the prediction turned out to be true, Baaghi 4 will emerge as the second lowest opener of the Baaghi franchise. For the uninitiated, Baaghi 3 had minted Rs 17cr on its opening day while Baaghi 2 had made a collection of Rs 25.10cr and Baaghi raked in Rs 11.94cr on its day of release

Meanwhile, in a recent report in the Times of India, Harnaaz Sandhu got candid about working on the song Marjaana from Baaghi 4 and called it 'most emotionally demanding experience'. "Unlike the other songs in Baaghi 4, this one wasn't about dance or glamour, it was about stillness, about silence, about letting the ache show in my eyes. There was a lot to learn and explore as I was embodying. Alisha both as a memory and a woman going through a trial. It is thrilling to experience how powerful cinema can be while depicting the tough moments of life"