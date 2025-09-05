Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats Hrithik’s War 2 In FootFalls; Earn Over 2Cr In Morning

Baaghi 4 Morning Show Occupancy Day 1: Tiger Shroff is currently all over the headlines. Known for his action-packed roles, he is back with another thrilling movie, Baaghi 4. This film is the latest in the Baaghi series, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger reprises his role as Ronny, much to the delight of his fans. Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main villain. Sonam Bajwa takes on the female lead role, while Harnaaz Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut in this eagerly awaited film.

To note, Baaghi 4 marks Tiger's first collaboration with Sanjay Dutt, and their on-screen confrontation is a highlight. The chemistry between Tiger and Harnaaz has also been a talking point, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances. Fans are eager to see how this new pairing will unfold on screen. The excitement surrounding Baaghi 4 is palpable among fans who have followed the franchise closely and the movie seems to have started the opening day on a good note

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 saw a decent start at the box office wherein it recorded a footfall of 22.16% during the morning shows

Baaghi 4 Beats War 2 In Occupancy On Day 1

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 22.16%, Baaghi 4 has managed to beat Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 which had recorded an occupancy of 16.37% on day 1 during the morning shows.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

To note, Baaghi 4 witnessed a good start at the box office at the box office today as this Tiger Shroff starrer made a collection of Rs 2.38cr on day 1 until 12 PM

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response".