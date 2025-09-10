Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Trends Day 6: Tiger Shroff's Film Sees 55% Drop, Box Office Struggles Continues

Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Day 6: From opening with double-digit earnings to slipping into single-digit figures, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has become yet another victim of the weekday slump. The film is yet to cross the Rs. 50 crore milestone, raising concerns about its overall box office run. With only a few days left in its first week, the big question remains: Can it recover and reach that mark? If the current trend continues today and tomorrow, it seems unlikely that any major breakthrough will happen before the week wraps up.

In case you don't already know, Baaghi 4 is made on a massive budget of Rs. 150 crores, according to Filmibeat's report. The high production cost includes big-scale action sequences, international shooting locations, VFX, and a star-studded cast. With such a huge investment riding on it, the film needs a strong and steady box office run to break even. However, given the current slowdown in collections, Baaghi 4 has a tough road ahead if it hopes to recover its costs and be declared a commercial success. Let us take a look at Baaghi 4's evening occupancy report of Day 6 (today).

Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Day 6 (Wednesday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 recorded just 10% footfall during its evening shows, showing little to no improvement compared to the afternoon occupancy, which stood at 9.68%. When compared to the previous day's evening occupancy, Baaghi 4 saw a fall of nearly 55%. On Day 5 (Tuesday), Baaghi 4 had 22.59% footfall in the evening shows.

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Report Day 6 (Wednesday)

Morning shows- 6.03%

Afternoon shows- 9.68%

Evening shows- 10%

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Report Day 5

Morning shows- 9.15%

Afternoon shows- 18.38%

Evening shows- 22.59%

Night shows- 36.72%

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 1.29 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 41.04 Cr (early trends)