Baaghi 4 Holds Strong in Mass Circuits, Hits Double Digits on Day 2, Minting total 24.54 Cr

Baaghi 4 is proving to be the dark horse of the season. After a thunderous start on Friday, the film continued its strong run on Saturday, hitting double digits once again. This Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed entertainer has minted ₹11.34 Cr Nett India Day 2.

Friday Day1- ₹13.20 Cr (NBOC)

Saturday Day2- ₹11.34 Cr (NBOC)

Total= ₹24.54 CR (NBOC)

The hold has surprised many as the film dropped just around 13-14% from its Eid holiday opening, a far better trend than expected.

Even with Ganpati Visarjan festivities impacting several centers across the country, Baaghi 4's occupancy remained solid. The film is clearly being powered by mass belts and single screens, where the action and larger-than-life drama have struck a strong chord with the audience. Urban multiplexes, too, are showing steady footfalls, ensuring a balanced contribution from across circuits.

What's adding fuel to this momentum is the strong turnout from families and youth, who are making Baaghi 4 a crowd-puller across centers. The combination of Tiger Shroff's action, the film's emotional hooks, and its entertainment quotient is working big time with the audience.

With momentum building towards Sunday, signs are pointing towards a healthy jump and a big weekend total. Outperforming initial trade expectations, Baaghi 4 is fast emerging as not just a safe bet but a clear winner in the mass entertainment space.

