Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Day 1: Tiger’s Film CRUSHES Mithun Starrer Ahead Of Release

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection Day 1: The month of September is coming with an interesting box office clash which has got everyone quite excited. We are talking about Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 and Vievk Agnihotri's recent directorial The Bengal Files. Despite different genres, both the movies, which are scheduled to release on September 5, have managed to create a massive buzz in the town and there have been speculations about who will be winning the box office game

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 is an action thriller which is the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. Helmed by debutant A Harsha, Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu in the lead. On the other hand, The Bengal Files is a political drama based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. Given the buzz around both the movies, the makers have started the advance booking three days before the release

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has made a collection of Rs 1.44cr with a sale of 63412 tickets at 7 PM today

The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection Day 1

On the other hand, The Bengal Files has managed to sell 1928 tickets so far as per Sacnilk and made a collection of Rs 6.25 lakhs from advance booking

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection Day 1

It is evident that Baaghi 4 has managed to crush The Bengal Files in terms of advance booking as the latter has not even touched Rs 10 lakhs so far. It will be interesting to see if Baaghi 4 will be able to maintain the lead in the coming days.