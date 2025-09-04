Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Day 1: Tiger’s Film Rules As Mithun’s Film Struggles To Touch 20L

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection (1 Day Before Release): September is set to witness an intriguing box office showdown that has captured widespread attention. The clash involves Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files. Despite their differing genres, both films, slated for release on September 5, have generated significant anticipation. Speculation is rife about which movie will dominate the box office. Baaghi 4, an action thriller, marks the fourth entry in the Baaghi series. Directed by newcomer A Harsha, it stars Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, the Bengal Files delves into political drama, focusing on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots. This film boasts a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and others. This diverse lineup adds depth to the film's portrayal of historical events. As the release date approaches, audiences are keenly awaiting to see how these films perform at the box office. With excitement building around both films, advance bookings have been initiated three days ahead of their release date.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi has made a collection of Rs 3.21cr with a sale of 1.3 lakhs at 4PM today (a day before release)

The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection Day 1

On the other hand, The Bengal Files, which has received very less screens across the nation, has been struggling at the box office, The movie has raked in Rs 18.41 lakhs so far with the sale of 6340 tickets at 4PM.

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection Day 1

It is evident that Baaghi 4 has ruling over The Bengal Files in terms of advance booking with a huge gap as the latter has not even touched Rs 20 lakhs so far. It will be interesting to see if Baaghi 4 will be able to maintain the lead at the box office post release