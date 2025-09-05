Baaghi 4 vs The Conjuring Last Rites vs The Bengal Files Box Office Day 1: Who Will Lead On Opening Day?

Baaghi 4 vs The Conjuring Last Rites vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: September promises an exciting box office face-off that has piqued the interest of many. The competition features Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Michael Chaves directorial The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. The three films, though different in genre (action thriller, horror drama and political drama), have hit the theatres today (September 5) and have managed to create substantial buzz around them in the town. Fans are eager to see which film will emerge victorious at the box office.

To note, Baaghi 4 is the latest installment in the popular action thriller series. Directed by A Harsha, it stars Tiger Shroff alongside Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film continues the high-octane action sequences that have become a hallmark of the series. On the other hand, The Bengal Files explores political drama by revisiting significant historical events. It focuses on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots. This film features a talented cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, adding depth to its narrative. Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the last installment of the Conjuring series and features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Wilson respectively.

The anticipation surrounding these films is palpable as audiences eagerly await their performance at the box office.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, Rohit Jaiswal shared insights into the anticipated box office performance of Baaghi 4. According to Jaiswal, the film is expected to earn between Rs 10-12 crores on its opening day, which falls on a Friday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

The Conjuring: Last Rites is anticipated to have a promising start at the box office, according to Rohit Jaiswal. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is projected to earn approximately Rs 9 crores on its first day in India.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per Rohit Jaiswal, The Bengal Files is expected to mint Rs 1.5-2cr on the opening day.

Baaghi 4 vs The Conjuring Last Rites vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1 - Verdict

If the prediction turned out to be true, it is evident that Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 will maintain the lead over the other two movies on the opening day. However, it will be interesting to see if the word of mouth can change the situation.