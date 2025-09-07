Baaghi 4 vs The Conjuring Last Rites vs The Bengal Files Box Office Day 2: Did Tiger Lead On 1st Saturday?

Baaghi 4 vs Conjuring 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: September has brought an intriguing clash at the box office, capturing the attention of movie enthusiasts. The competition involves Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 4," Michael Chaves' "The Conjuring: Last Rites," and Vivek Agnihotri's "The Bengal Files." These films, spanning action thriller, horror drama, and political drama genres, premiered on September 5. Fans are keenly watching to see which film will dominate the box office. "Baaghi 4" is the newest addition to a well-loved action thriller series and the fourth installment of franchise. Directed by A Harsha, it features Tiger Shroff alongside Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

On the other hand, "The Bengal Files" delved into political drama by revisiting pivotal historical events. It focuses on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots. With a talented cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, the film added depth to its narrative by exploring these significant events in history. Meanwhile, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" marked the final chapter in the Conjuring series. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Wilson respectively. This horror drama aimed to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the beloved series that has captivated audiences over the years. Given the box office clash, there have been buzz who will be leading the box office game.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

Baaghi 4, a film that initially garnered Rs 12 crores on its opening day, experienced a decline in earnings by the second day. According to Sacnilk, the movie's revenue dropped by 25%, resulting in a collection of Rs 9 crores on its first Saturday. This brought the total earnings to Rs 21 crores over the two days.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2

The Bengal Files experienced a boost in its box office earnings on its second day. As reported by Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day. On the following day, which was a Saturday, the earnings increased to Rs 2.25 crore. This brought the total revenue of the film to Rs 4 crore by the end of its second day in theatres.

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 2

The Conjuring Last Rites has been performing well at the box office in India. On its opening day, it earned Rs 17.5 crore. The following day, which was a Sunday, it brought in Rs 17.3 crore. This brings the total earnings of the movie to Rs 35 crore within just two days of its release.

Baaghi 4 vs The Conjuring Last Rites vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2 - Verdict

It is evident that The Conjuring Last Rites has been leading over Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files and has minted almost double the collection of Tiger starrer and 8 times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial. It will be interesting to see if The Conjuring Last Rites will maintain the lead in the coming days as well.