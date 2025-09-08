Baaghi 4 Witnesses Blockbuster Weekend As It Earns ₹37.14Cr in Just 3 Days

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 4 has delivered a powerhouse weekend at the box office, collecting an impressive ₹37.14 crore Nett India in just three days.

The film opened with a smashing ₹13.20 crore on Day 1, followed by a rock-steady ₹11.34 crore on Saturday with a surging jump of ₹12.60 crore on Sunday.

The momentum across mass belts has been nothing short of electrifying, with housefull shows reported in several states. Single screens, in particular are showing great results while multiplexes continue to hold strong, ensuring the film is a rage across all circuits.

Outperforming, Baaghi 4 has emerged as the surprise winner of the season. Tiger Shroff's action-packed entertainer is striking the right chord with audiences, and his fans have roared loud and clear at the box office.

With a ₹37.14 crore weekend collection and good word of mouth in its favour, Baaghi 4 is now racing towards the ₹50 crore mark.

All eyes are on the weekday trend, but for now, Baaghi 4 has cemented its place as the mass blockbuster of the season.