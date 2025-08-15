Coolie Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Decent Opening Amid War 2 Buzz; Creates A Record

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has finally hit the screens on August 14 and his massive fan following across the world has been grinning ear to ear ever since. The movie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks Rajinikanth's first release of 2025. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. In fact, it also marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj and made Coolie as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Apart from Rajini, Coolie also boasts a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in key roles. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's cameo has also been a key element of Coolie and the movie marks Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist's first collaboration with Thalaiva. To note, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial revolves around a former coolie union leader who is investigating the death of his friend and the investigation leads him to a crime syndicate. As Coolie opened to mixed reviews, the movie saw a decent start in the Hindi belt.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of Rs 4.5 crores on the opening day (day 1/ first Thursday) in the Hindi belt. Interestingly, Coolie has recorded as Rajinikanth's highest opener in Hindi post COVID 19.

War 2 vs Coolie Day 1 (Hindi)

To note, Coolie has been witnessing a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. And while War 2 witnessed an opening of Rs 29 crores in the Hindi belt, the collection is over 6 times more than that of Coolie

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to see a hike in collection today (day 2/ first Friday) given the fact that it is Independence Day. The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 10 crores mark in the Hindi belt today.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has cleared the air and stated that Coolie is a standalone film. Furthermore, Lokesh also expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and has pinned high hopes for Coolie.