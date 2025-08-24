Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees 77% Hike; Beats Leo With A Huge Gap

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth left the fans in absolute awe after he came with his first release of 2025. We are talking about Coolie which happens to be an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Coolie comes with a stellar cast of Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra and Sathayaraj along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. Stellar cast to intriguing trailer, Coolie didn't miss out on a chance to create a massive buzz in the town.

Released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages, Coolie opened to rave reviews in India and across the world. From recording one of the highest openers of 2025 to Coolie has been creating several records with every day. Though Coolie has been witnessing a continuous dip in numbers after the opening weekend in the Hindi market, the action thriller is still having a good hold at the box office. In fact, the second weekend came with an impressive hike in numbers in the Hindi belt despite having a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw a hike of 77% in the Hindi belt wherein it minted Rs 2.22 crores on day 10 (second Saturday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 29.52cr after 10 days in the Hindi belt. As Coolie has faced a clash with War 2, Rajinikanth starrer failed to beat Hrithik's film which had minted Rs 5.35cr on day 10

Coolie Beats Leo On Day 10 In Hindi

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 2.22 crores on day 10, Coolie has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which had minted Rs 1.55cr on the 10th day of release.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is likely to see another hike in numbers today (day 11/ second Sunday) and is expected to touch Rs 32cr in the Hindi belt today.

Meanwhile, the producers of Coolie have taken legal action against the 'A' certification given to their movie, which restricts viewers under 18 from watching it in cinemas as per a report in The Hindu. Consequently, the Madras High Court has sent a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding this issue.