Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinkanth’s Film Sees Hike; Beats Leo To Create New Record



Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's fans are thrilled with the release of his new film Coolie and the buzz around it has been significant. This is his first movie of 2025 and has been highly anticipated since it was announced. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller and marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. At 74, Thalaiva's charm still captivates audiences. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Coolie is Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and it did left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Coolie boasts a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. On the other hand, Aamir Khan also made his Tamil debut with a cameo in this film. The collaboration between Aamir and Rajinikanth was a highlight for fans who enjoyed seeing them together on screen. Coolie generated significant buzz and achieved an impressive opening worldwide. Released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, Coolie picked up slight pace during the second weekend. However, the movie was seen struggling on the second Monday at the box office.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw a decent hike in numbers in the Hindi belt and minted Rs. 1.2 crores on day 13 (second Tuesday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 34.09cr in 13 days.

Coolie (Hindi) Surpasses Leo Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 34.09cr, Coolie has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in the Hindi belt which happens to be around Rs 32.8cr

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to have a steady hold at the box office today (day 14/ second Wednesday) and is likely to cross Rs 35cr in two weeks in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, Coolie has emerged as the 4th highest grossing Kollywood film in India of all times as it has recorded Rs 264.25cr in 13 days.